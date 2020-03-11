Lettuce celebrate

Between the novel coronavirus, the freezing weather, and the stress of finals, we could all use a little bit of joy in our lives. In the spirit of celebrating the end of the quarter and my last Farm to City article, I decided to challenge myself to cook a meal for my friends using ingredients found at the U-District Farmers Market.
My guilty pleasure is watching cheesy romance movies, so of course I recently watched “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” for the second time. In it, Lara Jean’s family celebrates “Fakesgiving” every year because Thanksgiving is too good to have only once a year.
So, with my shopping list, romance movie inspo, and friends in tow, I made the familiar walk to the U-District Farmers Market last Saturday.
Shopping at the farmers market offers unique joys and challenges. It can be frustrating that only seasonal vegetables are offered, forcing you to modify recipes and limit your choices. However, buying seasonal produce means you are buying locally and are reducing your carbon footprint, which is a win as far as I am concerned.
Additionally, some stalls only take cash, so remembering to have a few dollars on hand is helpful.
These hitches aside, I left the farmers market an hour later, laden down with fresh vegetables, fruit, cider, and bread.
For my “Fakesgiving” meal I decided to cook my dad’s minestrone soup, roasted vegetables, garlic bread, and an apple crumble.
Cooking, especially in a dorm kitchen, can seem intimidating, but trust me when I say that if I can do it, so can you.
For the minestrone soup that I made Saturday night, I used carrots, cabbage, kale, garlic, onions, and turnips from the farmers market sauteed with vegetable broth, chickpeas and spices from the District Market (DM). Really, soup should be every college student’s hero; it’s easy to make, keeps well in the freezer, and the ingredients are cheap. Minestrone is simple, and after chopping up all the vegetables, it came together quickly.
The next morning, after sufficiently caffeinating myself, I embarked on the rest of my cooking.
Apple crumble is the king of desserts; it’s simple, impossible to mess up, and requires few ingredients. I enlisted friends to help me peel and chop apples, and we bonded while trying not to cut off our fingers. I used two pounds of fresh Granny Smith apples from the farmers market along with simple baking items from the DM.
The best way to celebrate a vegetable is by roasting it. I used carrots and potatoes from the farmers market and broccoli from the DM. I tossed them liberally in olive oil, salt, pepper, and garlic powder, and threw in the oven at 420 degrees Fahrenheit, stirring every so often until the veggies were crispy.
For my garlic bread, I used fresh garlic and a loaf of fresh bread from the farmers market.
With friends gathered and food assembled, we enjoyed our “Fakesgiving” meal washed down with Rockridge farm’s spiced apple cider, which I firmly believe is the best apple cider in existence.
Everything tastes better when it’s made from scratch using fresh produce. I have turned self-proclaimed vegetable haters into vegetable lovers with the veggies I have bought from the farmers market.
My experience last week has shown me that buying and cooking with food from the farmers market is far easier and cheaper than it sounds. It was also incredibly rewarding to cook for my friends. If there’s anything that Farm to City has taught me, it’s that nothing unites people and brings them more joy than food.
So, thank you all for coming along on this ride with me. Go forth and eat some good food, goodness knows we could all use a little joy.
