The buildings they are a-changin’

Look at Seattle over the last 10 years, or even the last three; the amount of development that has changed this city is astounding. If you walk through the neighborhoods of South Lake Union or even the U-District, you can see that not only are the aesthetics of these places changing, but also the people, communities, and lifestyles.
This weekend, I walked from Cascade through South Lake Union. Cascade, a neighborhood just adjacent to South Lake Union, is historically known for being a residential and industrial district, and South Lake Union a warehouse and manufacturing district. Nowadays, South Lake Union is the playground of Amazon, Google, and Paul Allen, who took over development beginning in the early 2000s.
I spoke with UW urban design and planning associate professor Manish Chalana to learn more about the workings of gentrification, its effects on communities and neighborhoods, and how it impacts the development of cities.
Chalana defined gentrification as “when the ‘gentry,’ or the ‘upper classes’ move into a neighborhood.” Most often this occurs in “neighborhoods that have seen some decades of neglect.” This neglect is due to “white flight” or “white exodus,” which are terms used to describe the phenomenon that took place post-WWII when white people left areas of cities that were becoming more ethnically diverse in favor of suburban neighborhoods.
These suburban neighborhoods were advertised as the pinnacle of domesticity and the American ideal. “A working dad, a stay-at-home mom, and a car” were all part of the picture.
Meanwhile, minority groups living in the city suffered from neglect on the part of the city because of the affluence the white people that left took with them.
In a market-driven economy and society, developers don’t invest in these lower-income neighborhoods because there is no money to be made.
“All these neighborhoods that are in the city experience some neglect because the city cannot generate the revenue to maintain it,” Chalana said. “One could argue that the city doesn’t care about these neighborhoods.”
This changed in the 1980s and 90s when living in the city became more appealing.
“What you’re seeing now in Seattle and in other magnet cities is what we call in urban planning, as the decade of ‘re-urbanization’ or the ‘back to the city movement,’” Chalana said.
This is a sort of “reverse white flight” when white people left the suburbs and began moving back to cities to live in closer proximity to their work. With this comes restaurants, retail businesses, developers, and centers of employment looking to make money off of this class of people.
I started by walking through Cascade. My first sketch is of St. Spiridon Cathedral, a Russian Orthodox church that dates back to the late 1800s.
As I was sketching, it was interesting to see was the glass and steel, multi-story, high-rise buildings all around the church. Modern apartment buildings, high-end gyms, bars, coffee shops, and eateries stretched as far as the eye could see. The lot across the street was a hole in the ground. A crane and concrete truck were most likely beginning the foundation of a new apartment complex with commercial space on the ground floor.
“[South Lake Union] is a modern-day company town, Amazon company town,” Chalana said. “They live there, they work there, they buy stuff from Amazon, so whatever they are earning from Amazon they are giving right back.”
As I continued to walk from Cascade to South Lake Union, I was impressed by the sheer number of apartments, each one advertising available space. Continuing toward the Amazon Spheres, the buildings grew taller and the number of high-end restaurants, cafes, and shops only increased. The streets are visibly cleaner and the sidewalks wider with more green space and thought put into the overall urban design. This is not a criticism of this particular aesthetic or form, but rather the workings behind it. It clearly works, but only for a specific class of people.
“The dilemma of planning is how do we allow for growth and development which is good for the neighborhood, and yet ensure that we do not displace populations who cannot afford it,” Chalana said.
In Seattle, the city incentivizes developers to retain two sides of a historical structure by allowing them to add an extra floor to the development. Thus, it is often in developers’ best interest to preserve the historic exterior of a building, giving them more rentable space. In addition, “façadism” makes a building more marketable and aesthetically pleasing. The city also encourages density by rezoning areas to allow for higher buildings, making room for the number of people moving to the city.
Seattle tries to encourage developers to include affordable housing in their projects. However, many will instead choose to pay a fee that goes toward a city fund for affordable housing.
“Developers will often play hardball, threatening to take their business elsewhere when the city forces them to build affordable housing,” Chalana said.
While one could argue that the money will be put to good use, the amount of money generated from this is never enough, and the affordable housing created by the city will often be outside the city limits, creating a society divided by class. Chalana commented on how our cities, while becoming more ethnically diverse, are becoming much more homogenous in terms of socio-economic class at the expense of lower-income communities who are often people of color.
Blocks that used to consist of several different businesses in smaller spaces are replaced by commercial spaces that take up a whole block or only two or three businesses on the ground floor of the new apartment building. More often than not, these businesses only benefit the people living in these apartments rather than the community at large. People who cannot afford to live here are displaced and forced to live outside the city where the cost of living is cheaper.
Similar things are beginning to take place in the U-District. With the light rail station nearing completion on the Ave, businesses and apartments are anticipating an increase in potential customers and renters. As more high-end restaurants and luxury apartments take over, what is the cost of making a neighborhood more comfortable for a certain population?
Density is shown to be sustainable and good for the environment. It is more efficient and creates a diverse community of people who can live together in a shared space. Cities not only need to be planned and built within an environmental and human-focused framework but also one that is socially just and equitable.
Until the next sketch,
Reach The Campus Sketcher at arts@dailyuw.com. Instagram: @the_campus_sketcher
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.