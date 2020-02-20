Getting crafty with it

Over the summer, I bought a pair of jeans at Goodwill. The first time I washed them, there was a forgotten chapstick in the pocket and the jeans got ruined. I took to the internet to see if there was some way to take the stains out, but nothing jumped out as an easy solution. Instead, I decided to paint them. Painting, patches, mending, sewing, hemming, and cutting are all methods of upcycling, a way of creatively transforming things you already own to minimize your waste production.
Everyone knows about the three R’s: reduce, reuse, and recycle. With fashion, there are at least five R’s: reduce, reuse, repurpose, repair, and resale. There are plenty of ways besides shopping second-hand to revamp your look while shrinking your carbon footprint. For example, reduce the number of clothes in your closet by reselling them or donating them to charity. Reuse old clothes by pairing items together that you haven’t before and repair ones that are damaged by buying a small sewing kit and learning some basic sewing skills from YouTube or blogs.
There are also many ways to repurpose your clothes, like upcycling them into a new look or using the material to make something completely different. Have an old pair of jeans that you don’t wear anymore? Make it into a denim skirt and get more wear out of it. If you own an old plain T-shirt that you never wear anymore but are keeping around just in case you need it, buy some embroidery thread at your local craft store and add a cute saying to your shirt. Something like “Eco-Fashion” would probably look really cute on a top.
If you have cotton T-shirts that you have outgrown — or that have stains on them — turn them into makeup wipes with a few cuts and some thread. It’s a double win: These makeup wipes can be reused and you saved some cloth from a landfill. Another double win is using old shirts to make reusable bags. Both crafts are easy to do and require minimal skill and in the end, you get a cool new item that add to the 92 million tons of waste dumped into landfills each year.
It’s important to keep the clothes you own for longer than just a few months because the fabric just sits in dumps and it isn’t sustainable for the environment. Between 2000 and 2014, fashion consumption globally grew by 60% and by 2014, consumers kept garments half as long as they used to. Cheaply made clothes simply aren’t meant to last as long as well-made, but perhaps more expensive, pieces.
These cheaper pieces aren’t part of the concept of circular fashion, a model which attempts to elongate the life cycle of clothing through reuse and recycling. This idea, based on the circular economy concept, aims to minimize waste and make the most of resources. As a consumer, you can play a role in the circle of fashion by trying to buy quality pieces and repairing the pieces you currently have.
Another local option, if you don’t have the skill or time to repair clothes yourself, is RepairCycle, a mobile, on the spot garment mending service. RepairCycle is a durable bike trailer offering visible clothing repairs and mini-mending workshops to promote the concept of long-lasting fashion.
“RepairCycle is not just a functional clothing mending service, it's an experience designed to help build a new relationship with our clothing,” Coreen Callister, one of the co-owners of RepairCycle, said in an email. “Ultimately, by offering a fun and engaging mending experience, that empowers us to both keep and enjoy our clothing longer.”
In a survey RepairCycle did of 73 UW students, staff, and faculty in March 2019, 85% owned at least one garment that needed mending, but 80% said that the main barrier to repair is lack of skills and knowledge. If you find yourself in the category of people who have a garment to mend but do not know how, RepairCycle is participating in a campus-wide recycling challenge called RecycleMania.
RepairCycle will be holding mini-workshops on basic hand-sewing and button sewing and will be mending clothes March 12. The event, which is co-sponsored by SEED (Students Expressing Environmental Dedication), is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Alder Hall Commons. RepairCycle is hoping to have people sign up to attend the event, so if you’re interested in becoming part of the cycle of fashion, this is a good place to start.
It’s important to go thrift or vintage shopping instead of going to fast fashion stores, but it’s also possible to work to be more sustainable with the items already in your closet. It’s time to get out the crafting supplies, watch some YouTube videos, and get upcycling.
Reach writer Zoe Schenk at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @schenk_zoe
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.