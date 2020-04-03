The best indie games to waste your life on

Author’s note: What’s the move? is a bi-weekly column centered on both tabletop and online gaming with review, recommendations, and other gaming-related stories.
Here we are everyone. A whole new quarter, a whole new pandemic, and most importantly, a whole new column. Now that Gov. Jay Inslee has sundered human interaction, I hope that you all, my dear readers, are prepared to be the void that I scream into in order to maintain what little sanity I have left.
So for this week, I’m going to talk about the games that I played all spring break to pass the endless hours of sitting alone in my room. I’ll be sharing these games with you all so that you have something to do between classes.
The first game that I wanted to talk about is “Slay the Spire,” developed by Mega Crit Games. “Slay the Spire” is a single player that mixes a card game with a roguelike, a type of role-playing game (RPG) that involves a dungeon crawl-esque style, turn-based combat, and permanent death.
I bought “Slay the Spire” specifically to play while I’m sitting in class. The unique, almost cartoony art style mixed with the brutal enemies makes this game entertainingly difficult.
If you’re a fan of card games like “Magic: The Gathering” or “Hearthstone,” or you just want a game experience that gets progressively more difficult as you win, this game is for you.
The next game I enjoyed over the break is “Wizard of Legend,” developed by Contingent99. “Wizard of Legend” is an action RPG roguelite, a variation of the roguelike genre that maintains the dungeon crawl and permanent death aspects, but varies in gameplay style.
“Wizard of Legend” is fast-paced and even more brutal and unforgiving than “Slay the Spire.” In this game, you are a wizard trying to prove your ability by fighting through multiple dungeons’ worth of enemies and eight boss battles. The game allows you to create builds for your character and allows you to find your own playstyle, or try out wonky builds that feel like they shouldn’t work.
The final game that I want to speak to is “Hyper Light Drifter,” developed by Heart Machine. I bought this game two years ago and have played through it once already. I redownloaded it after finals last quarter and started up a new save. Throughout the past two weeks, I’ve slowly rediscovered how much I love this game.
Unlike the previous two games, “Hyper Light Drifter” focuses on the story and explores how a pixelated post-apocalyptic setting can be extremely aesthetically pleasing. The game is unique in the sense that it focuses on the story-telling aspect, but also doesn’t feature any dialogue. All of the story is told through images, as the player interacts with non-playable characters (NPCs) and through visions that the player has after interacting with the world.
“Hyper Light Drifter” is mysterious and unlocks the player’s natural desire to explore. The veiled nature of the game mixed with the amazing music makes a playthrough extremely worth your money. For those of you who want to explore the world of “Hyper Light Drifter” in depth, there is also a Tabletop RPG (TTRPG) in the works that takes place in the same world.
I’m really excited to talk to you, my dear endless void, in the future about my favorite medium. All of the games I mentioned above are available on PC and other platforms. If you don’t feel like shelling out the cash to play the games, I recommend watching a playthrough of them to see if they are something you’d be interested in.
