Where art and identity collide: ASUW Womxn's Action Commission

Art has always played a critical role in movements to liberate and empower womxn. From protest art in the streets during the Women’s Marches to everyday Instagram posts that promote body positivity, artwork makes space for public outcry and private expression that is both creative and meaningful.
I wanted to know how the ASUW Womxn’s Action Commission (WAC) engages with art, so I reached out to Kaitlyn Laibe, the WAC’s director.
“Oftentimes, art can seem so abstract that it is hard to quantify how we engage with it, and so in reflecting, I've realized that we use art in everything we do, whether it is educational programing or [events like] The Monologues,” Laibe said.
WAC was founded in 1969 in the midst of the womxn’s liberation movement and escalating political controversy on campus over gender issues. According to its website, WAC was designed “to meet the needs of wom[x]n students on campus who felt discrimination, hostility, and alienation.”
WAC is the largest diversity commission on campus, uplifting and inspiring womxn through womxn-centered events, educational initiatives, and resources — all of which explore and address topics of feminism, social justice, and identity. In everything the WAC does, art is a powerful and central feature of its outreach and programming.
The Monologues is an interactive event that brings together a collection of womxn-centered artforms, from spoken word poetry to song and dance. Former WAC directors Julia Shields and Amber Torell said that this event provides space for womxn-identifying artists to practice self-expression and “unfold their identities” through telling “stories of resilience, power, and vulnerability.”
WAC also promotes events and raises awareness about intersectional womxn’s issues through its eye-catching social media campaigns.
“Social media posts are often not regarded as art,” Laibe said. “But if you think about it, it’s an expression of self … and that’s inherently art.”
WAC’s Instagram is tiled with bright colors, inspirational quotes, and bold graphics. Art not only makes this digital space more aesthetically pleasing, but it also establishes the WAC page as a space that is safe, informative, and welcoming of conversations on sensitive topics such as self-reflection, sexual health, relationship health, and well-being.
For example, “Check Your BOObies” — a “ghost campaign” — was an event that called attention to breast health. Dressed as ghosts, the directors of WAC did a photoshoot at different locations in Seattle, and posted these pictures on Instagram to spread the word about the event and encourage attendance.
Using artistic material that was relatable and engaging may have removed some of the stigma that surrounds talking about breast health. By making the topic of breast education more lighthearted, Laibe said WAC allowed space for womxn to “know their bodies, understand signs and symptoms, and be their own advocates.”
Language is also considered to be an art form.
“The words we choose to use are typically intentional, whether we choose to consciously recognize it or not,” Laibe said. “But the semantics of language reveals something greater, and that’s evident in the conversations we have about womxn.”
She elaborated on this point to explain the recent spelling change to womxn.
“It is only in the past 10 years that we’ve started spelling womxn with an ‘x,’” Laibe said. “Spelling womxn with an ‘x’ is about distancing ourselves from a patriarchal view, and moreover, embracing uncharted territory. We continue to learn about identity expression and it's our belief at the WAC that this ‘x’ embraces this open-mindedness.”
When I asked Laibe for her final thoughts, she extended a warm invitation to the womxn of UW to become involved with the commission and its mission.
“WAC represents every womxn on campus. We would love for people to know that we’re here,” Laibe said. “Please don’t hesitate to reach out via email … we are here to provide and listen.”
Reach contributing writer Sarah Pham at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sarpham
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.