The Daily’s guide to emo autumn playlists

Author’s Note: Listen to This is a bi-weekly column that serves as a listener’s guide to the world of music, with recommendations, reviews, and music-related stories.
Oh autumn, what a time to be alive. The leaves are turning brown, the air is getting chilly and crisp, and the Suzzallo Starbucks is full of the scent of pumpkin spice and the tears of freshmen who truly don’t understand why they thought majoring in STEM was a good idea. You can almost hear people redownloading Tinder, and it is bliss.
Certainly you are already feeling the compulsion to switch from a bright, upbeat, and happy summer playlist to an emo, contemplative, and trance-like Autumn set. For this, I am your guide.
Let’s start off with “Space Song” by Beach House, a track I have a love-hate relationship with, to say the least. Yes, I do like this song. However, when this song comes up in my playlist, I skip it instantly. “Space Song” is a great song if it’s 3:37 a.m. and you still can’t go to sleep, but not so much if you need to wake up for an early morning class. The synth opening and melody makes you feel like you are being pulled through the most beautiful and expansive nebula that our galaxy has to offer. “Space Song” is calming and can make you nod off to sleep by the first chorus.
This wouldn’t be an emo playlist if I didn’t include a good breakup song. That slot is filled by “Sincerity is Scary” by The 1975. This uplifting and soulful lament is fairly different from The 1975’s alternative-punk style. The rolling trumpet melodies and the gospel choir harmony during the chorus both give this song a wholesome and warm feeling, as well as a bit of a tragic sting.
This song, without a doubt, is my favorite from The 1975. Not only does it feel wholesome and fill you with a slightly bittersweet warmth, but it also shows the talent of the band, which is often overlooked because of their edgy, alt-punk style.
Moving on to a track that I can listen to on repeat for days on end is Japanese Breakfast’s “Till Death.” I had the chance to see Japanese Breakfast in February when they played to open the Seattle Asian American Film Festival (SAAFF), and though I was aware of the band, I wasn’t the biggest fan. To prep for the concert, I started to familiarize myself with their sound. I really fell in love with them when I saw their NPR Tiny Desk. They had a three-song set and their live rendition of “Till Death” truly made me love Japanese Breakfast.
The song’s opening melody and Michelle Zauner’s soothing vocals turn this song into a tragic journey through death, love, and long-needed healing, setting the perfect melancholic, contemplative mood for the season.
There are plenty of other songs that fit the season, like “104 Degrees” by Slaughter Beach, Dog — yes, that’s really their name — with its “Short Skirt/Long Jacket”-esque vocals and tragic organ chorus; “now THIS is podracing” by Mom Jeans., with its amazing harmonies and lyrics that have nothing to do with podracing; “She Makes Me Wanna Die” by Jindie, which has a bridge that deserves its own Grammy and an opening riff that makes you wish you could play a guitar that soulfully; and many more.
Whether you’re a freshman still trying to get into the swing of college, a senior dying to graduate, or somewhere in between, I hope this playlist will help you get through the gloomy season and the beginning of this school year.
Check out The Daily’s emo autumn playlist here.
