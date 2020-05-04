Staff Picks: 5/4-5/10

What we're watching
Sam Steele, Copy Chief
I started watching "Seinfeld" back in March, right as we were all settling into the first days of quarantine. Continuing to watch the show throughout my time at home has given my weeks a sense of continuity; its lengthy nine seasons have helped me so far avoid the uncomfortable feelings that accompany finishing a TV show: How have I wasted so much time? What am I going to do now? Will I ever get over my crush on the main character? Now in the eight season, I am staunchly in denial that it will ever end.
Set in 1990s Manhattan, the show follows real-life stand-up comedian Jerry Seinfeld (played by himself) and his friends as they navigate their day-to-day lives. Unlike shows like "How I Met Your Mother," which also follows a group of codependent friends in their 30s, there is no overarching plot, no consistent length of time passed between episodes or even within episodes, and no big lesson that the viewer is supposed to learn about love, or friendship, or midlife crises.
However, it isn't necessarily "a show about nothing" as Jerry and his best friend George Costanza describe it when pitching the show to NBC in season four — yes, they pitch the show within the show, and in a self-deprecating turn of events, the fictional NBC rejects it after airing a disastrous pilot. It's really a show about mildly-successful, neurotic, Jewish New Yorkers making their way through life, often delving into mundane or embarrassing topics that nearly everyone can find relatable. I particularly loved season two's "The Chinese Restaurant," in which the characters spend the entire episode waiting for a table while continually getting snubbed by the host.
If the loneliness of quarantine is hitting you as hard as it is me, I highly suggest starting up this show. It's great to leave on in the background while you cook or clean, and it's comforting to feel there are other people just as neurotic and paranoid as you might feel right now.
What we’re listening to
Abigail Dahl, Illustrations Editor
For many of us, the Bon Appetit Test Kitchen has been a significant source of happiness in these trying times. The new videos from the staff’s home kitchens somehow compete in quality with their original content, which also remains available for feel-good binging sessions. The radiant energy of these personable chefs, who all individually feel like they could be a cool friend of yours, creating things that they are passionate and knowledgeable about inspires me to keep doing small things that make me happy and maybe even dabble in some kitchen adventures.
Not only are these videos comforting, but their creators’ music tastes are similarly excellent. That’s why I’m here to recommend assistant web editor Alex Delany’s Spotify account.
Delany is characterized by his impeccable taste. Hosting a show called “Trying Everything on the Menu,” he goes to an NYC restaurant and tries everything on their menu while engaging in banter with a guest. He possesses a talent for genuine appreciation, and an equally remarkable talent for expressing the informed reasons for why he loves something without coming across as pretentious.
In the same way as Delany appreciates food, he has a keen appreciation for music. On his Spotify account, he has curated his diverse musical tastes into playlists to share with his followers. These are carefully crafted to be listened to in order (complete with beautiful handmade playlist covers), and allow him to present his extensive knowledge of disco, vintage country, and classical genres, among others.
Many of these playlists highlight older music that I historically have a hard time approaching, and listening to them religiously while stuck inside recently opened my ears to entirely new genres that I didn’t know I would enjoy. I highly recommend taking a listen.
What we’re reading
Caitlin Quirk, writer (@CaitlinCQuirk)
When stuck in quarantine, there may be nothing more fitting to read than “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles, which catalogs the exuberant life of Count Alexander Ilyich Rostov, a Russian aristocrat sentenced to house arrest for life by the Bolshevik tribunal. As Count Rostov must spend the rest of his days lingering in a luxury hotel, the reader discovers the inexhaustible adventures found between the same walls and the intricacies of the human heart.
Instantly jolted from a life of luxury to one of infinite monotony, Towles provides solace in unexpected friendships. From an outspoken little girl to a world-class chef to a contemplative poet, Rostov is visited by all varieties of characters and creates meaning in his life once again.
With a strong base in Russian history and an extensive vocabulary, this book is a pleasant slow-burner that will make you appreciate the writer’s diction and view the October Revolution from an atypical perspective. While the state of Russian politics unfurls outside of the hotel, you will simultaneously be captured by the simple humor and beauty on its inside.
So pertinent to our current situation, this book is seemingly ironic when read today, yet a complete delight. It will make you care for a middle-aged Russian aristocrat more than you ever thought possible and give you inspiration for when the stay-at-home order appears endless.
