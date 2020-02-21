Japanese rock for your soul

OK, I know what you’re thinking.
“Kyle, isn’t this just anime music, you weeb?”
First off, yes. And second, I’m not a weeb.
Japanese rock (J-rock) is my favorite genre for when I want to put a hidden gem in my own playlists, especially when they feel stale. When I was trying to figure out a topic for this week, I was going through my own playlist looking for inspiration, but as I kept searching, I realized I should just make a playlist completely full of gems, bops, and bangers.
So, here we are. A playlist that will make your daily walk feel like the intro to an anime.
The first song that I want to take a look at this week is “Anoko Secret” by Eve, one of my favorites on this list. No moment in this song feels boring. It opens up with a fast-paced, multi-guitar riff with a booming bass underneath. Out of all the songs on the playlist, this one has by far the catchiest chorus.
I also recommend that you check out the song’s music video linked above. The animation is really well done, and the pastel colors are awesome. With the perfect amount of little toy bears dressed as “Gurren Lagann” characters, this song is the one you absolutely have to check out.
The next song that I wanted to talk about is “Itte” by Yorushika. This song is oddly emotional. Whenever I listen to it, I feel my chest swell with feelings.
The song opens with a small percussion intro, then a simple line, “Itte,” or “Say it.” With incredibly defeated lyrics like “Ah, on that last day of my life, you won't be there — / More, more, more / Say that more clearly” in the chorus over an incredibly upbeat guitar riff, the song is a wild ride of emotions. While you’re listening, the instrumentation makes it feel like an upbeat, positive bop, but the lyrics and their delivery makes you want to pour your feelings out.
The last song that I want to take a look at from the playlist, “the WORLD” by Nightmare, is the edgiest track I could find within the J-rock scene. It was the opening for “Death Note” and features lyrics like “Within the spreading darkness / We exchanged vows of revolution / An evil flower that sprouted because it was loved.”
It would be a disservice to call this anything but a rager. With a lyrical style similar to death metal while retaining a more alt-rock instrumentation, this song makes you feel respectively edgy, if that is even possible. This song is the sort of black sheep on the playlist. While most of the other songs can be classified as generally uplifting or emotional, this one is nothing but broody and melodramatic.
I hope all of you enjoyed taking a look at a wildly different genre than what you may be used to. If you’re in the market for other cool genres, I’d recommend folk-rock, Mongolian folk-rock, and polka-rock.
