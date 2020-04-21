What will we make of this time: Artist Nikki McClure discusses new book from home after U Book Store event canceled

It looks like an artist's rendering of a Pacific Northwest landscape: a rocky beach edged with the afternoon shadow of tall evergreens, white seagulls sailing across a blue sky, and a little figure sitting near the shore, wearing a wide-brimmed hat and taking it all in.
The figure is artist Nikki McClure. She sits outside her home in Olympia, her rosy cheeks and bright blue eyes beaming out from beneath the brim of her sun hat as she pans her phone around to share a glimpse of the view she's taking in. Her smile is as welcoming in the two dimensions of our video phone call as I imagine it would be in person.
McClure was scheduled to give an interactive talk at the University Book Store in early March to promote her new book, "What Will These Hands Make," but during the tour, concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus began reaching a fever pitch in Washington state.
"It felt like everywhere I went, everything started closing behind me," McClure said.
As people's attention, including McClure's, became more focused on news of the pandemic, promoting her book didn't feel as important as staying home and washing her hands. She made the call to cancel the rest of her dates, which included two events in Seattle.
More than six weeks later, McClure said her life under Gov. Jay Inslee's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order is not so different from her typical routine. Her home is at the end of a quiet road overlooking an inlet, away from the bustle of Olympia's urban center.
Except for a few friends and the people who walk down the trail that leads to the beach, McClure said she doesn't see many people. Since the order, she does notice fewer cars, fewer trips to the store, and more time for making things with her family.
It's not hard to imagine McClure being comfortable in the slower pace of things. Her iconic paper cut-outs often depict people enjoying simple activities in natural Pacific Northwest scenes.
In her own process of making things, McClure, whose industrious creativity yields a popular 12-month calendar every year, said she builds "incubation time" into her creative flow, taking summers off to enjoy activities like berry picking. Once fall comes, she feels ready to create.
McClure is currently working on the 2021 edition of the calendar, a process which she said requires a certain amount of foresight, as she has to think ahead next year and to what she hopes will be the other side of the pandemic. She said the calendar, which typically features a word along with each month's image, can take on an uncanny quality of prediction as people find an unexpected relevance in the symbols she chooses long before their moment arrives.
To McClure, the fact that her work always feels relevant feels like a gift. She couldn't have predicted that "What Will These Hands Make," a children's book, would come into the world at the same time as a global pandemic, but its focus on simplicity, resourcefulness, and sharing seems to take on a deeper meaning in this moment.
The book's focus on hands, which have been at the center of the messaging around the spread of COVID-19, also feels important, particularly as a reminder of all the good our hands can still do. Although the book was originally focused on hands making objects, she said it grew to encompass other types of making, like making music or making a place for gatherings.
“I started thinking, what does a community of people who make things to give as gifts, what does that make," McClure said. "And that makes a community that’s a really strong and safe place for kids to be. And it's more interconnected. It’s not just making something for you or your family. Your resourcefulness does radiate out. It makes a community more resilient and far more interesting.”
McClure is hopeful that people will use this time to strengthen communities as a response to the shifts that humanity is facing. She said that being at home in this way and at this time is also reconnecting people with a sense of place and linking them to nature in a way that has been overlooked or forgotten in the constant movement of our culture.
"It’s incredible that this is happening during the spring," she said, "[With] all of the things that spring symbolizes and … the constant change, I think people are going to notice those things and be a part of it in a way that’s been lost, and that’s really exciting. And that means a lot for climate change. And that means a lot for the state of neighborhoods. And that means a lot for social safety nets. All these other bigger things that need to happen … in some ways, has helped that along.”
McClure's work serves as a reminder of our interconnectedness and the importance of participating in the world around us. In "What Will These Hands Make," she invites us to ask ourselves how we will choose to participate in this moment and how we can turn it into a gift, especially for those who are faced with the most hardships and vulnerabilities during this time.
During our conversation, McClure was sitting on the beach watching the tide go out. As the birds gathered on the mudflats in search of clams in the afternoon light, she pointed out a young gull that was just beginning to get his white adult feathers. The bird, she said, had managed to survive the entire winter with a broken leg.
"That's pretty amazing," she said. "So, you know, we're tougher than we remember."
Reach contributing writer Rachael Sage Payne at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RogueRachael
