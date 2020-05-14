Zooming into the future of fine dining

With quarantine stretching on indefinitely and summer being just around the corner, many of us are getting desperate for human interaction, entertainment, and a break from classes. In attempts to avoid the regrettable quarantine haircut and Zoom fatigue, many students have started hosting “Zoom dinners” to stay sane.
A Zoom dinner is really quite simple. It’s just like a pre-quarantine, regular dinner, but each person brings their own meal, eats it in front of their computer, and stays safely at home. Dressing up isn’t required, but it can be a nice excuse to get out of those pajama bottoms you’ve worn for the last 37 hours.
The beauty of a Zoom dinner is that it doesn't take much planning, and it can easily be with multiple people. Thanks to the internet, you can get your group of friends from all over the world in one video call, and no one has to pay for gas or split the bill. Some of them may be eating breakfast while you eat dinner, but that adds to the fun, right?
Sophia Johnson, who is working on her Ph.D. in religious studies, has been using Zoom dinner dates to soften the blow of suddenly maintaining a long-distance relationship.
“The Zoom date is kind of our special time to do dinner and watch a movie,” Johnson said. “[We] just enjoy each other’s company instead of talking about all the crazy stuff that’s going on.”
For those of us who aren’t huge fans of ASMR, watching someone else eat sounds less than appetizing. But it’s worth a shot, because in the end, a Zoom dinner is a chance to put on some real clothes, make a real meal, and enjoy reconnecting with a friend. This can also help to establish a much-needed sense of normalcy.
“You feel the artificial nature of it I think,” Johnson said. “But it still was a really good way for us to connect, especially because food is something … we really connect over [in person].”
These virtual dinners are also a great excuse to forgo your diet of fruit snacks and ramen; if you have fun with it, they can be a great excuse to get in the kitchen. You can also try starting the video call while you are cooking the meal. Make the same recipe as your dinner date, and see what happens.
“A couple of times [my boyfriend] has called me and had me walk him through whatever he’s making,” Johnson said. “Because of that, he’s told me that he’s felt more confident at [cooking] now, and when I come back [to school], he wants to make dinner for me.”
If you’re feeling really adventurous, after your real-time cooking experience and socially-distant ASMR, follow it up with a movie using Netflix party or Disney+. By the time you’ve cooked, cleaned, eaten, and watched a movie, you will feel a lot less isolated.
“[It’s] a really good way for us to connect,” Johnson said. “Having that regularity even though it is really, still strange, it’s a really nice way to try and keep up our relationship.”
Admittedly, Zoom dinners can’t replace real, in-person contact, but they are a fun way to beat isolation loneliness. For many of us, quarantine life means a messier life. Dressing up won’t do much good, we’ve stopped making our bed because we don’t leave it until we get hungry, and clothes are re-worn an embarrassing amount of times to avoid doing laundry. But try reaching out and hosting a dinner over Zoom, it may be more encouraging than you think.
