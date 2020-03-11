How the Meany Center is adjusting their events calendar due to the novel coronavirus

As on-campus events in the arts — from concerts to lectures to plays — have been canceled due to the spread of the novel coronavirus and the decision to end in-person classes, performance venues face the tough decision of whether or not to alter their scheduled shows.
A sign outside of the Meany Center for Performing Arts reads that “all events at the Meany Center (Gerlich Theater and Studio Theater) are cancelled,” effective March 6 until March 14. Many events later in March and into April, however, are still scheduled to occur.
The Meany Center is one of the UW’s most premiere venues and hosts concerts by visiting artists, public lectures with celebrities, as well as student performances. With a diverse and well planned events calendar, the conversation whether or not to cancel a show involves many parties.
“Over the past week we have been in constant contact with our visiting artists, community partners, other local performance venues, and our internal UW partners to determine performance schedules,” Michelle M. Witt, executive and artistic director at the Meany, said in an email. “Any decision on cancelling performances is made in collaboration with the UW, artists and based on recommendations from the CDC and Seattle King County Public Health.”
Looking at the ArtsUW events page, the events at the Meany which are canceled or not can seem a bit random. Many of the Meany’s scheduled shows by visiting artists or ensembles, such as a concert from the Jerusalem Quarter or an opera by the Los Angeles Master Chorale, are still scheduled as planned.
Due to travel concerns, this requires active communication between the Meany and the artists who plan on visiting.
“All visiting artists are very aware of the current situation in Seattle and at the UW, and are being kept updated on an ongoing basis as we receive new information from the city, the UW and the State,” Witt said in an email. “At this time, none of our visiting artists have expressed concerns for their travel to the UW, and we have been keeping them informed.”
While visiting artists are still able to come and perform at their own discretion as long as the campus remains open, it is a different issue in regards to student performance. Student events, such as the upcoming concert by the UW Symphony and the Combined UW Choirs, originally planned for March 13, have been canceled.
“Our UW academic arts groups, like the Departments of Dance, Music and Drama, make their own decisions on cancelling,” Witt said in an email. “Student performances at Meany Center, especially if related to courses, are cancelled in alignment with the UW’s decision to move courses and exams online for the rest of the quarter.”
While many events are still scheduled to take place, the situation is constantly evolving as more and more campus facilities are closing to the public. Earlier this week, the Henry Art Gallery decided to “suspend onsite operations” until March 30, the first day of spring quarter.
“Adjustments will be made based on any new guidance from public health agencies,” Witt said in an email. “We also encourage our guests to carefully review the recommendations of local public health organizations in making decisions to attend events and practice social distancing.”
To be kept up to date on the Meany events calendar, be sure to consult their website and the ArtsUW events page.
Reach Arts & Leisure Editor Armon Mahdavi at arts@dailyuw.com Twitter: @armonmah
