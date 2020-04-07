UW Film Club uses Zoom to continue their weekly film screenings

As the COVID-19 pandemic has moved spring quarter online, it’s hard to find ways to connect with others. It also presents a challenge for school clubs to continue their meetings.
The UW Film Club, which celebrated its 20th anniversary last year, has found a way to circumvent this by screening films online. The club “met” Thursday evening and individually watched “Transit,” a 2018 German film directed by Christian Pezold, before joining together to discuss it. The movie is based on a novel of the same name written by Anna Seghers.
The film club would traditionally meet once a week to watch and talk about movies, as well as occasionally invite film professors to curate a film of their choice. They also have an online podcast and post movie reviews on their website. Once a quarter the film club has a trivia night with prizes, and usually holds a film festival in the spring, although it will not happen this year.
“Since we’re all in different places, it’s nice to have a set meeting time,” Stephanie Chuang, the club’s website lead, said. “Initially the rest of the leadership [and I] were worried about obviously everyone having access to a certain movie or if people in different time zones would be able to meet, but being able to have the presentation of the movie beforehand and then talk about the movie after ... it worked out a lot better than we thought it would despite having to watch the movie seperately.”
The movie features a young man attempting to flee a facist, German-occupied France, and is set in a disorienting but powerful present day Marseille. The man assumes the identity of a dead writer when he finds the man’s valid papers.
Some members of the film club criticized the lack of urgency and development of characters, while others praised the filmography and its connection to current political affairs. There was also a heated debate over whether the film’s star, Franz Rogowski, looked more like Jason Clarke or like Joaquin Phoenix.
“In the face of this ongoing crisis, no matter what and how improbable it might seem for certain social groups to get together, it's very possible, I’d say,” Chuang said. “It seems like getting together to watch movies is a lot less possible when we’re all under a stay at home order, but we’re very grateful for the technology that has allowed us to continue this activity.”
The club plans to move forward with their virtual screenings with Ingmar Bergman’s 1957 film “Wild Strawberries” this Thursday. If you miss the communal feeling of going to the movies, this is a lovely alternative.
Reach writer Grace Harmon at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Grace_Viv
