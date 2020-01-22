Local comedians work out their craft at Laughs Comedy Club

On a cold Wednesday night, as many in the U-District peeled back curtains and looked at lingering snow, a moderately-sized crowd gathered around Laughs Comedy Club’s brightly lit stage as a lengthy list of amateur comedians took turns telling jokes and workshopping new material.
At a professional show, a single comedian takes the stage, but open mic night provides local amateur comedians a few minutes to partake in stand-up comedy.
“I came here [in] early December to just scope the place out, and I went in and I liked it, and I was like ‘I can imagine myself up on that stage,’” amateur comedian Jordan Reed said. “It’s a good club.”
In a scene filled with colorful characters, Skippy Sprinkles, the master of ceremonies, is possibly the most lively of all. With curly blond hair, ear piercings, and extraordinary energy, Sprinkles lept to the stage and initiated the show with a short set.
Due to a traumatic brain injury, Sprinkles reads his jokes from laminated cards, but that didn’t stop him from impressing the audience with his exciting humor. After finishing his set, Sprinkles called comedians to the stage, often with some comedic improvisation, and operated the timer that indicates when a comedian’s time is up.
“The first thing is anticipation,” Reed said. “For these first few times I haven’t known when I’m going to go up, so I’m just thinking, ‘Oh man my name’s about to come up, my name’s about to come up.’”
Everyone is welcome to participate in stand-up, but first-timers must bring six other guests to the show.
“Comedy clubs should always have an open mic night, to either develop new talent or find new talent,” Dave Dennison, one of the owners of Laughs Comedy Club, said.
Not only did the comedians reflect the diversity of the U-District, but it felt refreshing to hear stand-up relevant to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest, such as a bit that poked fun at every small town in Washington’s obsession with fudge.
“There’s a handful of people that are regular comics,” Dennison said. “It’s kind of like a gym. If you’re an athlete in any part of the country, you can come work out here.”
After the last comedian exited the stage, Sprinkles returned and extended a short word of appreciation to the comedians.
The crowd then funneled into the night. A few small circles of comedians remained just outside the door, some smoking cigarettes, discussing memorable moments from the evening, congratulating one another, and offering encouragement.
UW alum and open mic participant Sean Adair contemplated the philosophical origins of stand-up.
“The amazing thing is that humans are oral creatures,” Adair said. “[Comedy] goes back with speaking ‘The Iliad,’ it goes back with storytelling as a kid around the campfire.”
Though Laugh Comedy Club’s open mic night may lack the consistency of a professional show, the experience won’t break the bank and it offers the opportunity to partake in entertainment that is engaging and unusually personal. Even if you don’t have the interest or courage to go on stage, there is no escaping the connection between the comedians and the crowd.
The doors open at 7 p.m. every Wednesday, and admission is free if you arrive before the 8:30 p.m. showtime; otherwise, it’s $5. Laughs Comedy Club requires that you purchase a minimum of two items from the menu, but thankfully a few beers will only make the show more enjoyable.
