‘(You’re Better) Than Ever’, by Illuminati Hotties

I don’t know of anyone who can see their ex thriving post-breakup and not feel at least a little pang of disappointment and bitterness. It’s just in our nature; we want to feel like we were the greatest loss of their life and that they’ll never recover. Or maybe that’s just me.
Sarah Tudzin, the mind behind the Illuminati Hotties (both the band itself and its excellent name), knows the feeling. Her song "(You’re Better) Than Ever" is an upbeat, indie rock jam about, according to her, “being stuck in the doldrums of post-crushy rejection.” It’s a bright and fun beat, which juxtaposes its true, sadder emotions; it’s also lyrically relatable, and impossible to not dance to.
“It’s about how watching someone move on while you’re still trying to get your shit together only drives the dagger deeper,” Tudzin said in an email. “But it’s also about laughing all that drama off a little bit!”
This song not only makes me feel like the sun is shining and my socks match, but it also allows a moment of relief from the never-ending feeling of competition with the people who aren’t in my life anymore.
My feelings here are brought to life in the song’s doodle-filled, super cute music video featuring Tudzin on a skateboard with all of her friends. She also says the video does a great job of furthering the message of the song, and contrasting the fun energy with the emotional lyrics.
“(You’re Better) Than Ever” is one of the Illuminati Hotties’ most popular tracks, and understandably so. It was written by Tudzin herself, and half of it was actually written while stuck in traffic on Highway 101, she told me. According to her, some of the most consumable songs are the ones that are “quick and dirty” and happen without too much labor, and this song is a great example.
The Illuminati Hotties are one of my favorite indie bands, and they’re supremely underrated. The band’s first show was in late 2016, and it came into being as a way for Tudzin to showcase the songs she’d been creating. Her musical world extends past the band, as she's usually a producer and engineer on them as well. She created an outlet like the Illuminati Hotties to be sort of a “calling card” for her work in the studio.
Tudzin has been involved in the music world her whole life. She told me that she was “bit by the music bug” as a five-year-old when she saw the LA Philharmonic.
“I haven’t looked back since,” she said.
As a musician, her list of inspirations is constantly shifting. She’s inspired a lot by her local LA music community and the work of her peers. More than anything though, she says she’s inspired by “observation of the world around [her]”, through things like visual art, nature, and books.
Right now, the Illuminati Hotties are set to support another band, PUP, in their upcoming West Coast tour. Don’t worry, I recommended coming to play in Seattle, and she hopes to make her way up here soon. However, the band is tied up at the moment with the planning of the next record, which is fantastic news.
So, if you’re looking to fall down an indie rock hole, look no further than the Illuminati Hotties. The rest of their discography is just as wonderful, but “(You’re Better) Than Ever” is the perfect high energy bop to start your week off on the right note.
“Sonically, this song definitely comes straight out the gate with caffeine-injected shreds and tongue-in-cheek one-liners,” Tudzin said. “I think it’s at a great tempo to get pumped for the week without taking yourself too seriously.”
Reach writer Katelyn Grganto at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @KGrganto
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.