I know it’s cheesy, but I’m in love

The U-District Farmers Market is awash with an almost overwhelming array of good smells. Floating through the February air you can smell the scent of fresh bread, griddled sausage, sweet pastries, spicy Indian food, and fried donuts. But perhaps most tempting of all are the smells wafting out from Lily’s Salvadorean Catering.
The smells of frying tortillas, spicy chorizo, plantains, and frijoles all combine to draw in a steady line of customers.
Lily Anaya, owner and operator of Lily’s, started cooking in 2007 when she moved to Seattle from Maryland. Anaya started with catering jobs for businesses and later applied to the Seattle Neighborhood Farmers Markets after her friends encouraged her to do so.
Anaya has been serving food since 2010, operating at the West Seattle, U-District, Crossroads, and Columbia City markets.
Lily’s offers a range of Salvadoran food, including the national dish of El Salvador: pupusas.
“For years and years it has been, and will continue to be, the dish that represents us as Salvadorans,” said.
Pupusas are thick corn flour tortillas that are stuffed with fillings and then fried. At Lily’s, you can choose from pork, chicken, beans, and zucchini, all paired with cheese. Anaya also offers a vegan bean-only option. All pupusas are served with pickled cabbage slaw and salsa.
You can even order a “crazy pupusa,” which is almost a foot across and combines all of the filling choices into one.
Lily’s pupusas are based off Anaya’s mother’s recipe, and all the prep work is done by Anaya in her apartment.
In addition to pupusas, you can enjoy tamales or a Salvadoran breakfast plate that includes rice, beans, tortillas, fried plantains with cream, and eggs.
I visited Lily’s last weekend armed with my customary cup of hot cider to ward off the early morning chill. I ordered two zucchini and cheese pupusas and watched as Anaya bustled around behind the counter making them to-order.
I love a good cheese pull, and my pupusas did not let me down. The satisfying, thick corn tortilla was filled with warm, gooey cheese and perfectly cooked zucchini. The pupusas were warm and filling, and the pickled cabbage perfectly cut the richness of the cheese. The salsa was spicy and was perfect for soaking the corn tortilla.
When asked what her favorite part about her job is, Anaya lit up.
“I do my job with a lot of passion, thinking about the satisfied faces of my customers when they are eating my food,” she said.
Sometimes, food is so good that it feels a bit like coming home, and that’s exactly how I felt after eating at Lily’s. There is nothing more comforting than a plate of good food made with love.
