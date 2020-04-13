Long walks in search of inspiration

After being cooped up inside the house all last week, leaving only to walk my dog around the block, I‘ve been itching to do something active and get outside. This is usually in the form of a long walk or a morning run, during which I’ll listen to a podcast or two, doing my best to stay six feet away from anyone I pass.
Over the weekend, I decided to walk through the residential streets of my neighborhood as the weather was perfect. The sky was a bright blue and there wasn’t a cloud in sight. After walking aimlessly for a while, I paused on the parking strip of an intersection and started to sketch the roundabout and surrounding streets.
I included anyone who crossed my field of view, cyclists and walkers alike. Some would wave, or nod their head as they passed by, others would cross the street to remain a safe distance from me while I stood sketching.
Despite feeling removed from the world, it was nice to have these small moments of human interaction.
As I continued to walk, I stopped to sketch a fire hydrant and an electrical pole. To the passerby, they are uninteresting and commonplace. But for me, I find joy actively searching for wonder in the mundane.
Where is the fascination in the way the handle on your front door is designed? What is your favorite tree or tiny park within walking distance? This is by no means an easy practice; it takes quite a bit of effort. But if I can find joy in sketching something as simple and mundane as the traffic roundabout, I hope you can find the joy in something equally if not more boring.
Until the next sketch,
Reach The Campus Sketcher Elijah Pasco at arts@dailyuw.com. Instagram: @the_campus_sketcher
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.