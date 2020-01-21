I’ve always had a hard time recommending music because I don’t see my own tastes as refined enough to generate a song or artist on the spot. Like many of us, I typically rely on Spotify or some other streaming platform to analyze my user history and tell me who I am musically. But in the rare cases when the computer gets it wrong, I turn to an old friend of mine who’s remained my standby source of all things pop culture, despite us being separated years ago by college.
Back in December, in the throes of an oddly hectic winter break, this friend recommended I check out “Think of You” by Bleached. The indie-rock single was released in 2011 by the Los Angeles-based sisters Jennifer and Jessica Clavin. Inspired by the restlessness brought on by unconfessed love, “Think of You” is a short and punchy track that encapsulates the nerve-wracking moments leading up to telling someone how you feel.
The duo sings about dread and longing with such passion that it’s easy to imagine the feelings are personal. As a manic swirl of bass and drums rages in the background, the vocalists frantically ask their hopeful lover, “if I tell you that I love you / will you even be there?” This apprehensiveness and fear of rejection continues to plague the sisters as they agonize over what could be worse — never knowing or finding out the answer is no.
Ultimately, “Think of You” leaves listeners guessing as to what becomes of this tumultuous love story. Do the vocalists finally fess up their feelings or is the spark left to die out? Will the UW administration give us a snow day this quarter or must all dreams die eventually? The answers are unclear. Maybe in the meantime, lean on a friend, old or new, and jam to some angsty tracks like this one.
Reach reporter Brooke Kaufman at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @bkaufmanLJ
