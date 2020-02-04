Fridays are for the bows (and other ways to wind down at the IMA)

Bend your knees. Keep your upper body straight. Feet shoulder-width apart. A staff member gives me advice as I wobble across the hardwood floor of the IMA in a pair of roller skates. One floor below me, students line up at an archery range, aiming their bows at targets and waiting for a whistle signal from their instructor. The IMA pool, normally occupied by lap swimmers, contains a rather amusing sight: students balancing atop large plastic and foam “logs.”
Every Friday night until March 13, students and staff can head down to the IMA for free roller-skating, archery, and pool log rolling. Log rolling first came to the IMA three or four years ago, although roller-skating and archery have been around since the 1970s or 1980s, associate director for facilities and operations Katie Beth said in an email. These activities were added to expose students to new, active recreational options on Friday nights.
Program coordinator Giancarlo Provo remembers these Friday nights happening when he was a UW student five years ago. He says roller-skating is by far the most popular event of the three.
As you enter the IMA, you’ll hear music coming from Gym A, where from 7 to 10:15 p.m., the gym transforms into a roller-skating rink. You can bring your own skates, but the IMA offers free skate rentals. Simply head to the rental counter and give them your shoe size and Husky card. If you’re new to skating and aren’t quite ready to enter the main area, a neat row of cones marks off a walkway (conveniently by a wall) for novice skaters. Benches are placed strategically at the corners of the gym for students to lace their skates or rest their feet.
In the main concourse, skaters glide around the gym floor in a wide loop, with slower skaters on the inside and faster skaters on the outskirts. Groups leisurely skate together, while experienced skaters execute more complicated maneuvers like skating backward or on one leg. Even though more than one skater ended up on the floor, they were in high spirits as songs like Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” played on the speakers.
Although roller-skating might be a big hit on the first floor, Provo added that “archery is as popular, if not more popular.”
Each of the archery sessions at 6 p.m., 7:15 p.m., and 8:30 p.m. are regularly filled to capacity. About 15-20 students enter at a time and receive safety tips from archery instructors, such as how to draw the bow back, where to place the arrow, and how to retrieve the arrows once they’ve been shot.
“Don’t nock your arrows too far below [the nocking point],” husky archery club president Shean Fu Phen said. “You’ll skewer the ceiling!”
He wasn’t kidding, as small holes in the ceiling provided proof of one too many shots gone wrong. He was first introduced to the sport in high school after receiving a Groupon for an archery session. After attending the session, he was hooked on the sport, and regularly shoots with the rest of the club three times a week. However, he stressed that you don’t need to be an expert to enjoy the sport.
“Our primary goal is that we want our Friday shoots to be accessible to any UW student,” Shean Fu Phen said.
If archery and roller-skating aren’t your vibe, you can put on a swimsuit and head to the pool for log rolling. These “logs” are actually made of polyethylene, a durable and recyclable plastic with a high-density foam core. Weighing only 65 pounds and almost 12 feet long, each log is designed to float (and spin) just like its real-life counterpart. Each log also has yellow “fins,” which can be attached to help stabilize the log for beginners to get used to balancing on them.
Each of the three activities are easily accessible, even if you’ve never tried them before. In fact, the whole point is to get students to try something new. So whether you’re a regular at the IMA for leg day in the weight room, or you’re a first-time visitor, these activities provide a low-stress and welcome study break from your midterms.
Reach reporter Nicole Pasia at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Nicoleapasia
