‘Meaning is not embedded’: Artist and professor Whitney Lynn engages with hidden narratives in Zoom lecture

“What good is art if you can’t have fun with it?”
Starting her lecture with this line from a New Yorker cartoon, Whitney Lynn, a contemporary artist and assistant professor in the interdisciplinary visual arts program at the UW, introduced the theme of taking pleasure in the ambiguity of art.
Indeed, what could be more fun than people of all ages gathering together and putting on 3D glasses to look at art pieces over Zoom?
Sponsored by the School of Art + Art History + Design, her lecture, titled “Ambiguous Figures,” took place virtually on Zoom on April 14.
From Rubin’s Vase to the duck-rabbit illusion, ambiguous figures demonstrate how our perception can be destabilized, understanding can be shaken, and narratives can be reshaped.
“As an artist, I love ambiguous figures because I think they are just such simple reminders of the fact that seeing is a mental activity as well as a physical one,” Lynn said.
For Lynn, meaning can be constructed and reframed through active looking, which spurs her interest in exploring hidden narratives and provides a space for reinterpretation.
The first work she showed in the lecture was “Not Seeing Is A Flower” at the San Diego International Airport. It is a four-panel floral window installation that takes form in the context of President Donald Trump’s proposal of a temporary travel ban to seven Muslin-majority countries.
Airport art is normally perceived as decorative art. However, Lynn tried to add more layers to this convention, with the flowers in this piece all being associated with the countries affected by the travel ban. This newly embedded meaning, of course, is open to audiences’ interpretation.
The highlight of the lecture was when guests pulled out the 3D glasses they were asked to order on the event page to look closely at Lynn’s series titled “Forbidden Illusions.” In this series, Lynn explores the boundaries between familiar images in the public domain and the different forms of forbidden knowledge associated with them.
Following Lynn’s instruction, audience members started to turn their heads or use one hand to cover one eye. With these movements, the layered images started coming into life: some parts hovered above the flat surface, while others receded into the back.
Just like ambiguous images, “Forbidden Illusions” forces a negotiation with visual forms, within which lies infinite possibilities of perception.
“I was interested in how it shifted our ways of looking,” Lynn said. “I think even when these glasses don’t produce a 3D effect, they do make you slow down.”
Slowing down and paying attention is the first step of active looking.
The Siren, a Greek mythical creature that lures sailors with its captivating and all-knowing voice, is a recurring theme throughout Lynn’s work. Sirens first made their literary appearance in Homer’s “The Odyssey” where they were perceived as bird women. They are now represented as sexy, evil, long-haired mermaids that manifest the danger of female sexuality. They move freely across various mediums in Lynn’s pieces, including cotton, tapestry, prints, and video installations.
“I think I always have to remind myself that meaning is not embedded,” Lynn said. “Trying to see how it does change how I’m also part of being responsible for producing different meanings that will also shift depending on context and time.”
Lynn is currently working on a public art installation alongside the Burke-Gilman Trail in Seattle.
Reach reporter Fiona Ye at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Campfiion
