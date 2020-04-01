Does creativity thrive or die in isolation?

As of March 14, the Art Building closed its doors, as well as those of its four galleries, and canceled all classes and affiliated events. The subsequent shift to an online spring quarter has left many students in the department wondering what their courses will look like without direct access to UW facilities and resources.
Rosemary Brown, a senior studying political science and interdisciplinary visual arts (IVA), expressed dismay by the continued lack of outreach from the art department.
“It’s super unclear at this time what my classes will look like,” Brown said, in response to the minimal communication she had received just days before the quarter was due to begin. “One professor has emailed me about possibly sending 50 pounds of clay in the mail, the other hasn’t even reached out.”
Ashley Grammer, a fellow senior majoring in IVA, who is also a student with the departmental honors program, shares this frustration. Grammer is a mixed media artist who specializes in printmaking at the UW. This spring, she is taking two studio classes online, but is unsure what the outcome will be.
“I’ve been told that my graduation requirements will not be negatively impacted; however, the art department has majorly been dropping the ball in helping us out,” Grammer said. “One big thing they have not been helpful with is getting our materials out of the building after the [university] closure. I am in honors and I have my honors project in the basement, but they will not let me or other honors students get their materials out. Because of this, we basically have to come up with new projects or start over.”
Brown, who typically spends up to 30 hours a week working in the studio, is painfully aware of the impact this transition will have on studio classes.
“I am sure that studio classes are the most affected by the online class change,” Brown said. “We are not only losing time with our professors, but actual resources; we no longer have access to printing presses or kilns, basically, our classes will be bare bones compared to what they would have been.”
If there’s anything a UW student knows best, it’s restlessness. As a campus, we tend to give in to burnout culture; when our schedules aren’t packed with academics, extracurriculars, jobs, and social events we become concerned that we’re somehow underperforming. This so-called “stress Olympics” likely reaches a peak around finals week, but it’s at this point that we’re also offered a reprieve: spring break.
Under normal circumstances, break would allow students the chance to let loose and relax, whether on vacation or at home with friends and family, but there’s nothing normal about this transition into spring quarter. As the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps the planet, people everywhere are being asked to modify their daily activities to slow the spread of the coronavirus and “flatten the curve.” For student artists in particular, quarantine presents a new set of challenges to their creative process.
However, the creative process isn’t limited to academics; most create art independent of school and use the resources available to them at home to continue working within their respective disciplines.
Emma Vagen, a senior also majoring in IVA, believes this balance of academic and personal production is something that helps her succeed as a student artist.
“I think creative time takes a huge part in my overall productivity,” Vagen said. “If I don’t have some time to just do what I like to do and reset, I don’t usually get much done.”
In terms of the impact self-quarantine has had on creativity at home, experiences vary.
For Brown, her focus has been on completing small pieces whose creation and storage don’t impede on her family’s space. While continuing to produce art, she’s become aware of the differences having access to a studio (and the outside world) can make.
“I am used to having huge resources and studio space to use at all times,” Brown said. “It’s easy to make small, unimportant art here in quarantine, but much harder to make substantial pieces that have actual value both in idea and monetarily.”
Grammer, on the other hand, has struggled to reconcile expectations for productivity with the burdens the pandemic has placed on her ability to work and pay expenses.
“I actually feel really upset when people are saying that we should be treating it as time off or like it’s some sort of luxury,” Grammer said. “I work as a hairstylist and I make art commissions on the side; both of those things have come to a complete halt and it feels like my world has been turned upside down… I’m trying to find the silver lining because usually that’s my super power, but this time it’s a lot harder to find. I’ve just been trying my hardest to find motivation to create work with the materials at hand to help me get through this all.”
Art student or not, resisting the urge to be hyper-productive and “make the most” of your quarantine is perhaps emblematic of the inescapability of burnout culture. Whether you choose this moment to write that long-planned memoir, see how much sleep the human body really needs, or support those who are struggling to cope with changes brought on by the pandemic, that’s fine.
Quarantine — whether it be a momentary ask or the “new normal” — is something we’ll all come to terms with on our own time.
Reach writer Brooke Kaufman at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @bkaufmanLJ
