Foster Island: A world away from home, within walking distance

The weather forecast showed rain showers every day last week — not unusual for Seattle, but perhaps disappointing for the first week of spring. This, on top of Governor Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order March 23, could have been a disheartening omen for the start of this column, which hopes to focus on the beauty of outside spaces.
However, Inslee’s order specifically exempts “engaging in outdoor exercise activities, such as walking, hiking, running or biking” from the order, as long as “appropriate social distancing practices are used.”
It is even more important in times like these to find ways to free the mind from the anxieties of every day and to establish healthy habits which can be carried into normal life once it begins again.
The primary hope for this column is that it may serve both as a step out of the very real worries permeating our culture, and a step into the relative peace which can be found in the simplest and closest places — the natural spaces and parks within walking distance of campus.
Wandering is “a going about from place to place,” according to Merriam-Webster. It is a “movement away from the proper, normal, or usual course or place.”
Wandering is also a state of mind entered into by way of this movement — this going about from place to place — which I hope we’ll discover together as we explore these places.
This week, at the first sight of a blue sky, take a walk distant enough from the social center of the U-District to fully embrace the practice of social distancing — to an island.
Yes, there is an island within walking distance of campus. In fact, for all intents and purposes it is part of campus: the Washington Park Arboretum, part of the School of Environmental & Forest Sciences.
Yet, it feels a world away from the masonry and glass of campus architecture. It is a natural cathedral and a burial ground, a garden and a forest, an island and a bridge.
Foster Island, and the waterfront trail which connects it to campus, is worth the walk for the view alone. On a clear day, the entirety of campus is framed by a view of the Olympic Mountains to the west. Sitting on a bench at the tip of the island puts all of Lake Washington and the Cascades into view as well, which is especially spectacular at dawn.
Get a head start on studying, read that book on your list, listen to your favorite podcast, or simply watch with an open and uncluttered mind as boats squeeze through the Montlake Cut, cars hum along the Evergreen Point Floating Bridge, and joggers work their way along the floating platforms connecting the island to the rest of campus.
Foster Island is an oasis held peaceably between Portage Bay and greater Lake Washington, and it is poised in such a place as to gives us an anticipatory glance at many of the other parks we will visit throughout the quarter: Montlake, Ravenna, Union Bay, and Gasworks, to name a few.
Be well, and wander into the sunshine.
Reach writer Austin Van Der Veen at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @avanderbean
