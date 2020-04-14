UW students host a virtual music festival

Now that we’ve been in quarantine for about a month, you’ve probably noticed the number of artists going live on social media. Between the weekly shows from Ben Gibbard out of his local Capitol Hill apartment, spontaneous Instagram live streams from just about every choice indie musician, and even personal DJ sets from your close friends on DIY radio stations like Data Fruits, free live music is arguably the one good thing to come out of the coronavirus outbreak.
And now, in the form of a virtual music festival, we have the Social Distancing Sessions, which are donation-based and student-run.
I spoke with UW students Spencer Rex, the manager for i///u, Gemma Cross, a member of the creative team for WINEHOUSE, and musician Eli Jonathan over Zoom on Thursday about their new project.
“Gemma and I were getting ready to go on tour and then it fell through,” Rex said. “So we needed a new creative outlet to shift directions, and we all came together.”
When they heard that the UW’s campus was closing and tour dates were being canceled, the team quickly jumped at the idea of an online alternative, reserving social media handles under the name “Social Distancing Sessions.” Rex and Cross had worked together in the past managing various musical projects around Seattle and saw the live sessions as a way to continue pursuing their creative interests despite the quarantine.
The Social Distancing Sessions: Vol. I aired this past Friday and Saturday at 4 p.m. Each day, three artists performed 30-minute sets on YouTube Live from the comfort of their own homes.
Jonathan, a founding member of the SDS, performed his music Saturday. Over Zoom, he added that the sessions were a way of keeping himself and everyone involved sane during this strange time.
“This was something a little more concrete that we could put effort into,” he said.
Jonathan began with his new singles Change! and 2004, which can be found on Spotify, and transitioned into his older EP and even some unreleased music. He delivered an emotional set filled with vulnerable lyrics and breathy vocals alongside reverberating electric guitar chords, adding charming stories of his earlier days performing between songs.
In addition to Jonathan, the other five performers came from all over. Cross explained that although the SDS team is Seattle-based, they made a point to invite various musicians they all admired.
“Because it’s an online festival, you could have artists from anywhere,” Cross said. “So we wanted to take advantage of that...because everyone’s got access to a laptop across the country.”
Among the other performances from the session’s first volume was Erin Kirby, an American Idol contestant from Georgia, Micaiah Sawyer, fellow Seattle-based musician, Lostboycrow, Jessame, and Space Cade7s.
Cross and Rex talked to me about the importance of supporting the growing community of female musicians. The Social Distancing Sessions serves as a supportive platform for such rising artists connected through like-minded individuals.
“Gemma’s part of a networking group, a very tight circle of women in the music industry who are going to change everything for the better,” Rex said.
While the Friday and Saturday sessions are the only official SDS sets thus far, Cross, Rex, and Jonathan assured me that they have no plan to stop now.
If you missed the shows this weekend, recordings of the live performances can be found on the Social Distancing Sessions YouTube channel here.
And if you’d like to perform yourself or find a way to contribute, the Social Distancing Sessions team is open to submissions and donations via Instagram DMs and Venmo.
