Embrace the holiday spirit by checking winter events around the city

As classes come to an end, it’s time to let loose and join in on Seattle’s winter festivities. Winter break is the perfect time to take a slow walk through a gingerbread village or have your breath taken away by a comedy-filled burlesque show.
WildLights at Woodland Park Zoo
Nov. 29 to Jan. 5 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Admission cost: $16.95
Woodland Park Zoo spreads holiday cheer by covering the zoo with more than 800,000 colorful lights, staging indoor snowball fights, and keeping select indoor animal exhibits open to enjoy. For guests 21 and older, there will be wine, beer, and mulled wine, and those who are younger are welcome to enjoy their hot cider and cocoa.
Winterfest at the Seattle Center
Nov. 29 to Dec. 31
Admission cost: Free
Ice Skating Rink: $8
Decorated with glowing lights, their staple train exhibit, and a giant Christmas tree, the Seattle Center is hosting its annual Winterfest. It showcases local performance groups, live holiday music, ice sculpting every Saturday, and so much more. Every weekend they showcase a difference performance, from comedy acts to NANDA, an acrobatic ninja group (set to perform Dec. 29).
Jingle All the GAY
Dec. 6 to 29 with shows at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. depending on the day
Admission cost: $35 and up
As part of Homo For The Holidays, Kitten N’ Lou has written and is producing “Jingle All the GAY,” which features both well-known and upcoming performers. Comedy, burlesque, singing, and dance numbers are all part of the experience. For one day only, Dec. 11, Kitten N’ Lou lowers prices to $25.
Punk Rock Flea Market - Holidaze 2019
Dec. 7 from 12 to 10 p.m.
Admission cost: Free
Looking for some gifts for your punk rock pals? Check out Seattle’s Punk Rock Flea Market to find great deals on fun items or just look around at all the cool treasures. The more than 80 vendors will be selling anything from art, crafts, and music to prosthetic limbs. There will be food trucks and live music as well as a cup of hot cocoa to warm your hands.
Urban Craft Uprising
Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Seattle Center Exhibition Hall
Admission cost: Free
As Seattle’s largest indie craft show, Urban Craft Uprising at Seattle Center features a broad range of hand-crafted products. The event will include handmade goods such as clothes, jewelry, buttons, arts, and more; perfect for a little holiday shopping. There will also be craft demos to partake in.
Gingerbread Village
Nov. 23 to Jan. 1 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Admission cost: Free
Hosted by the Sheraton Grand Seattle, Gingerbread Village is a competition where chefs and architects are paired together to create amazing works of art out of gingerbread for the public to see. The event benefits the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Take a look at the gingerbread buildings and brainstorm some ideas for your own, whether made from scratch or a kit from the store. You might even consider staging a little competition of your own.
