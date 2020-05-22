Poetry: ‘A Menagerie’

Editor’s note: Every Friday, the Arts & Leisure section publishes a work of short fiction or poetry from writers in the UW community not affiliated with The Daily.
A Menagerie
is defined as
A collection of wild animals kept in captivity
for exhibition
Maybe that's why people feel so
Out of reach
Just because we can see something,
Doesn't mean it feels seen,
Just because we are deemed free in a defined space,
Doesn't mean that we don't want to run
We look at the animals
Sharing stories
About what it means
To be so wild, but contained
Like a box full of hungry crows
Under our bed,
We like to see our internal feelings
Reflected in something concrete
Something we can look at
And point to,
“That’s me”
Not always,
But that is how I feel at times,
And I always feel things
At times
Trapping a lizard between my fingers
As a child,
It’s invigorating trying to catch a creature
That only wants to run,
And your hands are all over me
I like the chase, but I don’t like
Lactic acid,
It only lasts for a few minutes,
And I don’t have that kind of time to waste
So we compose our exhibits,
Slowly trapping the parts of people
We like
The parts we sing to and hold,
When we are feeling things at times
Mom, that bird has beautiful wings,
I didn't know they had been clipped
Dad, that lion has such a warm and
Quiet roar,
I didn’t know his voice had been
silenced
A Menagerie is defined as
a collection of wild animals kept in captivity
for exhibition
And I don't want to be a part of yours
Claire Meniktas is a sophomore studying English.
