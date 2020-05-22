Poetry: ‘A Menagerie’

Editor’s note: Every Friday, the Arts & Leisure section publishes a work of short fiction or poetry from writers in the UW community not affiliated with The Daily.

 

A Menagerie

is defined as

A collection of wild animals kept in captivity 

for exhibition

 

Maybe that's why people feel so

Out of reach

 

Just because we can see something,

Doesn't mean it feels seen, 

Just because we are deemed free in a defined space, 

Doesn't mean that we don't want to run

 

We look at the animals

Sharing stories

About what it means

To be so wild, but contained

 

Like a box full of hungry crows 

Under our bed,

We like to see our internal feelings 

Reflected in something concrete

 

Something we can look at

And point to,

“That’s me”

Not always,

But that is how I feel at times,

And I always feel things

At times

 

Trapping a lizard between my fingers

As a child,

It’s invigorating trying to catch a creature 

That only wants to run,

And your hands are all over me

 

I like the chase, but I don’t like 

Lactic acid,

It only lasts for a few minutes, 

And I don’t have that kind of time to waste

 

So we compose our exhibits, 

Slowly trapping the parts of people

We like

The parts we sing to and hold,

When we are feeling things at times

 

Mom, that bird has beautiful wings,

I didn't know they had been clipped

Dad, that lion has such a warm and 

Quiet roar, 

I didn’t know his voice had been

silenced

 

A Menagerie is defined as

a collection of wild animals kept in captivity 

for exhibition

 

And I don't want to be a part of yours

 

Claire Meniktas is a sophomore studying English.

Interested in submitting? Send unpublished poetry and short fiction under 1,500 words to arts@daily.com with subject line “Fiction/Poetry: [Title] by [Writer’s Name]” and a short bio.

