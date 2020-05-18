Staff Picks: 5/18-5/24

What we're watching
Jenna Shanker, Design Editor (@_jshank )
If you feel like questioning the purpose of life, death, and interpersonal relationships, boy do I have a show for you. I know that at this point during the pandemic, no one is looking for another reason to question the meaning of life, but regardless, everyone should check out Amazon Prime's “Tales from the Loop,” which will inevitably give you the feels.
The show takes place in a neighborhood in Ohio that is above the “The Loop." All we know about The Loop is that it is an unground machine responsible for a string of odd occurrences that arise throughout the series. Although the location and characters generally remain the same, each episode serves as a self-contained vignette about one or two characters at a time. That said, it's best to watch them in order, as some storylines do overlap.
"Tales from the Loop" is beautiful in an understated and delicate way, not bombarding you with oversaturated scenes or lavish outfits, which allows for the people and plot to be the focus. After some research, I found that the show was inspired by artwork done by a Swedish artist named Simon Stålenhag, who painted melancholic pastoral images with a sci-fi twist of robots and machinery. The show manages to mimic the paintings by feeling futuristic yet nostalgic all at the same time.
The characters feel honest and easy to identify with, as the show points out their beauty as well as their flaws. Yes, "Tales from the Loop" has robots and mystery, but the real center is the people and the painfully authentic struggles of existing.
What we’re listening to
Lydia Ely, Photo Editor (@lydiaellene)
We’re all handling lockdown differently; some of us spend the days walking off the loneliness, some of us are manning the grocery stores at risk of exposure, and some of us lay in bed, rewatching the entirety of “Naruto” (ahem). Charli XCX (born Charlotte Aitchison) spent the last six weeks of her quarantine making an album, and thank god she did.
“how i’m feeling now” is a brash and glorious explosion of the emotions that arise when locked down and desperate to create. The dark and manic beat of the first track, “pink diamond,” begins an album-long exploration of the desire for the days we once considered normal. For Aitchison, this normal was partying with her friends, explicitly expressed in songs like “c2.0,” a flip of past fan-favorite “Click,” and “anthems,” where Aitchison’s entrance into the song is marked with a lament of “I’m so bored!”
While much of the album centers on the excruciating loneliness present in the zeitgeist, some of it also analyzes Aitchison’s love for herself and her partner. We see more vulnerability from Aitchison than ever before, and while the songs remain specific to her relationship, we each have someone specific pop into our minds when she delivers lines like “I know in the future / We won't see each other / Cold just like December / But I will always love you / I'll love you forever.”
As is classic for any Charli XCX project, the production behind the lyrics is pioneering, edging more towards her avant-garde “Vroom Vroom EP” side than her accessible “Boom Clap” side. To do so, Aitchison worked with both frequent and new collaborators to put together the sometimes dark, often cathartic, and always fun soundscape. This production will make you want to buy some of those flashy Tik Tok lights and stomp around like you’re in an underground rave and not locked down in your childhood bedroom.
Charli XCX gave us a delightfully escapist and thrillingly chaotic project that perfectly embodies the current moment. “how i’m feeling now” rebels against the numbness of isolation to help you find the release you’ve been searching for in those feverish baking sessions. Play it loud and give yourself permission to feel.
What we’re reading
Alex Nagode, Video Editor (@alex_nagode)
If you’ve ever been curious about the psychology of decision-making in economics, I’d recommend checking out “Thinking, Fast and Slow” by Daniel Kahneman. Kahneman, a Princeton professor and Nobel Prize winner in economics for his research on decision-making, details a series of his own studies examining topics related to the brain’s decision-making systems, our heuristics and biases, and reasons for overconfidence.
While it may not top the entertainment levels of a PSYCH 210 lecture, the book reviews a deeply detailed number of psychological experiments all with the goal of understanding ourselves and our choices better. Chapters commonly begin with an intuition test to try yourself, and then explains the concept and findings of the experiment.
The interactive nature of the book has proven to me that I am not the flawless decision-maker my brain has convinced me I am. The book will encourage you to think critically about what’s influencing your decisions and is explained in an engaging way. Available for free as an eBook from the King County Library System, make the smart decision to read “Thinking, Fast and Slow.”
“The world makes much less sense than you think,” Kahneman writes. “The coherence comes mostly from the way your mind works.”
