The year in arts and entertainment

Although 2020 was plagued with seemingly never-ending difficulties and, well, a deadly virus, the realm of art never ceased production. Phenomenal TV shows, albums, extended plays, films, and video games appeared from all angles and filled the void created by the ongoing quarantine period.
Listeners got not one, but two Taylor Swift albums, a near masterpiece from Fiona Apple, and the highly debated “Tiger King,” for better or for worse.
Each selection here is the product of multiple rounds of voting and individual research by Dailystaffers. The initial round contained upward of 20 nominees in each category, with only five or fewer advancing. From there, the remaining candidates moved to a second and final round. The majority winner in this round was then selected as the pick for the year.
This year-in-review was difficult to cultivate, and while there was no shortage of amazing candidates, these are the final results.
2020 was an amazing year for music across genres. While The Weeknd’s “After Hours'' and Fiona Apple’s “Fetch the Bolt Cutters'' dominated the charts early on in the year, late favorites like Phoebe Bridgers’ “Punisher” and The Avalanches’ “We Will Always Love You” provided listeners with a pleasant soundtrack for our modern apocalypse.
That being said, we as a group have decided as a majority to select Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” as our album of the year. “Folklore” is an impressive collection of tracks that show Swift’s growth not only as a writer, but as an individual. Themes of maturity, resilience, and individualism shine through in what is Swift’s best work in quite some time.
With remarkable production by Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff, as well as a brilliant appearance by Justin Vernon of Bon Iver, it’s hard to deny the impact and relevance of Swift’s eighth studio album. Swift continues to produce quality music, excelling in every genre she touches, and for these reasons it is obvious that “Folklore” should be lauded as the best album of the year.
Other amazing underappreciated albums that are worth a listen include “Purple Moonlight Pages” by R.A.P. Ferreria, “Songs for Our Daughter” by Laura Marling, and “Anime, Trauma and Divorce” by Open Mike Eagle.
Secondly, although movie theaters remain closed, many new releases came straight to viewers at home. Companies like Amazon, Netflix, and HBO churned out a high volume of content and, in doing so, created quite a few gems.
Throughout our polling, Hulu’s “Groundhog Day”-esque “Palm Springs” and Netflix’s post–Vietnam War drama “Da 5 Bloods” consistently appeared in each round, proving that streaming platforms may soon be on par with major production studios.
While streaming dominated, independent features that premiered at home, like Brandon Cronenberg’s “Possessor,” also provided engaging stories from young and talented creators.
After many discussions, we have come to the conclusion that our favorite film of 2020 is none other than Disney-Pixar’s “Soul.” With jaw-dropping animation, brilliant storytelling, and a sensational soundtrack by Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, and Atticus Ross, “Soul” is an unforgettable experience that depicts Disney-Pixar at its absolute best.
Third, on the TV side, the streaming world thrived throughout the pandemic, while network television was fairly hit-or-miss. Shows like “Tiger King,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” and “The Last Dance” were the talk of the town, while underrated classics-in-the-making also appeared on the scene.
While I personally adored “How to with John Wilson” and “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet,” it was obvious that one show stood above the rest.
Our pick for the best show of 2020 is Amazon’s second season of “The Boys.” Although it may lack the original shock factor of the first season, “The Boys” continues to be an effective satire, with stellar performances from the cast and outstanding writing.
It not only succeeds in critiquing the superhero genre and industry, it surpasses its original source material to become a show that is both pertinent and consistently entertaining.
Finally, while AAA games like “Cyberpunk 2077” and “The Last of Us Part II” dominated the social media scene, most of our team spent time enjoying independent games from smaller creators.
“DOOM Eternal,” “Animal Crossing: New Horizons,” and “Hades” were all early favorites and wonderful games worth playing through, but at the end of the day, it was clear that only one game had truly transcended the gaming world.
Although originally released in 2018, Redmond-based Innersloth’s “Among Us” found its way into every household, in one form or another, this year. As an accessible, constantly entertaining party game, it allowed distant friends, relatives, and colleagues to stay in touch and have fun in the midst of an extremely chaotic period. For these reasons, we have no problem selecting “Among Us” as our game of the year.
That concludes the roundup of 2020 arts and entertainment. What were your favorites from the year? Let us know in the comments and on social media.
Reach reporter Jacob Renn at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jakemrenn
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.