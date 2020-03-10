A portrait of an artist as a barista

It hadn’t been the intention of barista Nick Shiflet, an employee at Cafe Allegro, to showcase his artwork at his place of employment. Shiflet, who has been in charge of curating the cafe’s monthly exhibits highlighting the work of local artists for over a decade, considered the choice mostly the product of error.
“It’s super informal,” Shiflet said. “I thought I had somebody for this month, but I wrote down the wrong people and so I had a good excuse to show my own art.”
Shiflet’s inky illustrations of the Pacific Northwest’s natural landscapes evoke the smoky dampness of winter and stand out like windows against the cafe’s warm, worn brick.
Down the street from Cafe Allegro, Cafe Solstice is also highlighting the work of two of its baristas.
Ethan Heberer’s art project has transformed the cafe’s primary wall into a whimsical mural entitled “Camping Scene,” with polymer clay vases of dried flowers and giant adhesive vinyl cutouts of hats, mountains, trees, and various other “quaintities.” The mural serves as a playful counter to the mod-pop psychedelia of Dan Mantello’s glossy stained wood panels that hang opposite.
“It’s cool that I work here and … that kind of gave me free rein and sort of dictated what I was going to do,” Heberer said when asked about the decision to craft an entire mural. “It’s almost like setting a tone for the environment, for people to be around, so it’s almost like you don’t really notice it, but it has a certain sort of energy it’s putting off.”
For Mantello, who is displaying his art for the first time in 20 years, this show has a special significance. His exhibition includes not only his own work, but that of his biological mother.
“I found my mother this year; I was adopted … she had passed away but she left behind 15 pieces of artwork,” Mantello said. “So I combined her art into my show.”
There is a sense of dialogue between intricate renderings of Jimi Hendrix and Keith Richards done by Mantello’s mother, and the jewel-toned surrealist designs of the son, escalating the beauty of this creative reunion amid the hum of brewing coffee.
The variation in artistic sensibilities evident between the works of Heberer and Mantello offers a glimpse into the variety of art showcased by Cafe Solstice, which features different artists every two months.
“I like that the style of everything in here, it always changes,” Heberer said. “You kind of never really know what to expect, something might seem like a little bit more commercial, and then a month later there’s something, you can’t even tell what it is.”
At Cafe Allegro, Shiflet also places an emphasis on eclecticism, making an effort to include more than just the standard photographs that can be found at most coffee shops.
Shiflet explained that “basically there’s three ways” Cafe Allegro selects an artist.
“I get friends to show art, customers will show art, or I’ll seek people: I’ll look online for people who are in town to show art,” Shiflet said. “Oftentimes people will inquire just out of the blue and the owner will show me. We don’t have anything on our website or nothing.”
While some artists are able to sell a significant amount of work at cafes, Shiflet is careful to emphasize that artists should keep their economic expectations low.
“I don’t want to be negative off the bat, but if someone’s going to end up showing art here that I don’t know, I’ll kind of warn them. ‘don’t expect to sell anything,’” Shiflet said.
All three artists were quick to specify that the rewards of sharing one’s work extend far beyond sales.
“It keeps me interested and inspired to keep doing more art,” Shiflet said. “There’s a certain amount of satisfaction from just having people see it and stuff and I usually sell — since we have a built-in audience here — I usually sell one or two things here.”
Heberer echoed Shiflet’s mentality.
“It’s just so good to share with somebody like, at least for me, especially since the past few years of my life I’ve moved around a lot, I’ve only been living in Seattle for a year now, so it’s so good to share with people,” Heberer said. “It’s good to get it out of your head and out of your apartment and just share it with lots of people. It’s the best, it’s the best.”
The works of all three artists can be viewed at their respective cafes.
