Chow Down

U-District takeout and delivery guide

Governor Inslee’s March 23 stay-at-home order classifies restaurants as essential businesses, meaning people may leave their homes for food delivery or takeout. However, restaurants like Thai Tom have closed indefinitely out of concerns for public health or after calculating that they could not survive operating at drastically reduced profit margins. 

To save you time, The Daily compiled this list of local businesses remaining open for takeout and in-house or third-party delivery. Nearly every establishment offers takeout over the phone, a method that saves them from paying commission fees to delivery apps, and some also offer gift cards.

Note that with circumstances continually evolving, customers should call restaurants regardless of ordering through delivery or takeout. 

Cuisine Restaurant Hours Phone Website Delivery Takeout
Asian Fusion U Dubbop Lunch, dinner (206)-632-6975 N/A Uber Eats Call
Boba Kung Fu Tea Lunch (206)-294-3900 https://www.instagram.com/kfteaseattle/ Seamless, Grubhub, Uber Eats Download app
Boba ShareTea Lunch, dinner (206)-632-1038 https://us.orderspoon.com/6KRN4SEZQ2Y31 Postmates, Doordash, Uber Eats Website
Boba Boba Up Lunch, dinner, late night, gift cards (206)-547-8800 https://bobaupseattle.com/ Seamless, Uber Eats, Grubhub Call or website
Boba DingTea Lunch, dinner (206) 456-7192 https://www.instagram.com/dingteaseattle/ Uber Eats, Grubhub Call
Boba Oasis Lunch, dinner, late night, gift cards (206)-547-9967 https://squareup.com/gift/AX208H75RNCKT/order Doordash Call
Boba YiFang Fruit Tea Lunch, dinner (206)-420-2369 https://www.instagram.com/yifangwa/ Seamless, Grubhub, Postmates Call
Boba Tea Republik Lunch, dinner (206)-497-7631 https://www.facebook.com/TeaRepublik/ N/A Call
Brunch Portage Bay Cafe Breakfast, lunch, gift cards (206)-547-8230 portagebaycafe.com Postmates, Caviar, Grubhub Call
Chinese Xi'an Noodles Lunch, dinner (206)-522-8888 xiannoodles.com Doordash, Postmates Call, or website
Chinese Mr. Bian Dumpling Lunch, dinner (206)-632-2865 N/A Chowbus Call
Chinese Little Duck Lunch, dinner (206)-695-2564 littleduckwa.com Fantuan, Doordash, Postmates Call or website
Chinese Red Pepper Lunch, dinner (206)-906-9679 redpepperusa.com Seamless, Grubhub, Doordash, Chowbus, Fantuan Call
Chinese China First Lunch, dinner (206)-634-3553 https://www.beyondmenu.com/24537/seattle/china-first-seattle-98105.aspx Uber Eats, Grubhub Call or website
Coffee Herkimer Coffee Whole coffee beans, gift cards (206)-525-5070 herkimercoffee.com Whole coffee beans only N/A
Coffee Cafe Allegro Whole coffee beans, gift cards (206)-633-3030 https://seattleallegro.com/ Whole coffee beans only N/A
Deli Fat Ducks Deli and Bakery Breakfast, lunch, dinner (206)-257-4798 fatducksdeli.com Doordash, uber, grubhub, postmates Call
Dessert Cold Plate Lunch, dinner, late night, gift cards (206)-294-5938 coldplatedessert.com N/A Call
Dessert C Fruit Life Lunch, dinner (206)-402-6171 N/A Postmates Call
Dessert Oh Bear Cafe & Teahouse Lunch, dinner (206)-823-3688 https://www.facebook.com/ohbearcafe/ Fantuan, Uber Eats, Grubhub, Doordash
Dessert Sweet Alchemy Lunch, dinner, ice cream by the pink, gift cards (206)-632-0243 sweetalchemyicecreamery.com Free in-house delivery Call
El Salvadoran Guancao's Tacos Pupuseria Lunch, dinner (206)-547-2369 http://www.guanacostacospupuseria.site/?utm_source=google Grubhub Call
Indian Jewel of India Lunch, dinner, late night (206)-523-5275 jewelofindiacuisine.com Call or In-house with $20 minimum Call or website
Indian Taste of India Lunch, dinner (206)-528-1575 http://www.tasteofindiaseattle.com/home/dinner.html Caviar, Grubhub, Seamless, Postmates, Doordash Call
Indian Cedars Restaurant Lunch, dinner, gift cards (206)-527-4000 https://cedarsseattle.com/ Caviar Call or website
Japanese BB's Teriyaki Grill Lunch, dinner (206)-876-9105 https://bbsteriyaki.com/ Postmates Website
Japanese Samurai Noodle Lunch, dinner (206)-547-1774 samurainoodle.com Uber Eats, Postmates, Caviar, Grubhub, Doordash Call
Japanese U:Don Lunch, dinner (206)-453-3788 https://freshudon.com/ Grubhub, Uber Eats, Doordash, Postmates, Caviar Call
Japanese Nasai Teriyaki 3 Lunch, dinner (206)-632-3572 N/A N/A Call
Japanese University Kitchen Lunch, dinner (206)-632-5688 N/A Uber Eats Call
Japanese Itadakimasu Lunch, dinner (206)-659-0722 N/A Postmates Call
Korean Bugis Lunch, dinner (206)-547-1918 N/A Uber Eats Call
Korean The BoB Lunch, dinner (206)-633-6582 N/A Uber Eats Call
Korean Tig Kitchen and Bar Dinner, late night (206) 522-4274 N/A Seamless, Doordash, Caviar, Grubhub Call
Korean Palmi Korean BBQ Lunch, dinner, late night (206)-633-9993 uwkoreanbbq.com Grubhub, Uber Eats Call
Korean Bugis Lunch, dinner (206)-547-1918 N/A Uber Eats Call
Korean Cafe on the Ave Lunch, dinner (206)-632-6001 N/A Uber Eats, Postmates Call
Korean Green House Breakfast, lunch, dinner (206)-632-2600 https://uwkoreanrestaurant.com/menu/ Uber Eats, Grubhub, Doordash, Postmates Call
Korean Korean Tofu House Lunch, dinner (206)-632-3119 koreantofuhouseuw.com Doordash, Fantuan Call
Korean Bok a bok Fried Chicken Lunch, dinner (206)-669-5976 bokabokchicken.com Uber Eats, Doordash, Caviar, Postmates, Grubhub Call
Mediterannean Shawarma King Lunch, dinner, late night (206)-420-1484 http://www.shawarmakingus.com/#front Grubhub, Uber Eats, Postmates Call
Mediterranean Byrek & Baguette Breakfast, lunch, dinner (206)-632-3864 byrekandbaguette.org Uber Eats, Postmates, Grubhub, Caviar, Doordash, ezCater Call
Mediterranean Persepolis Grill Lunch, dinner (206)-524-3434 persepolis-grill.com In-house delivery, Uber Eats, Grubhub, Doordash, Postmates Call
Mediterranean Aladdin Falafel Corner Lunch, dinner, late night (206)-548-9539 N/A Postmates, Uber Eats Call
Mediterranean Sultan Gyros Grill Lunch, dinner, late night (206)-632-7844 N/A Postmates Call
Poke Just Poke Lunch, dinner, gift cards (206)-566-6156 justpoke.com Grubhub, Uber Eats, Doordash, Postmates Call
Poke Hiroshi's Poke Lunch, dinner (206)-325-5855 http://hiroshis.com/ Uber Eats Call
Taiwanese Mee Sum Pastry Lunch, dinner (206)-632-7298 meesumpastryseattle.com Caviar, Grubhub, Postmates, Doordash, Uber Eats, Seamless Call
Taiwanese Henry's Taiwan Kitchen Breakfast, lunch, dinner (206) 547-8899 henrysseattle.com Seamless, Doordash, Grubhub Call
Thai Jai Thai Lunch, dinner, late night (206)-547-9999 jai-thai-udub.business.site Doordash, Uber Eats Call
Thai Thaiger Room Lunch, dinner (206)-632-9299 thaigerroom.com Grubhub, Seamless, Postmates Call or website
Thai Amazing Thai Cuisine Lunch, dinner (206)-528-0102 amazing-thai-cuisine.business.site Postmates Call
Thai, Vegan Araya's Place Lunch, dinner, curbside pickup (206)-524-4332 arayasplace.com Bite Squad, Caviar, Postmates, Uber Eats Call directly for 15% the lunch menu
Vegan Broadfork Cafe Lunch, dinner (206)-522-6966 http://broadforkcafe.com/ Postmates Call
Venezuelan Arepa Venezuelan Kitchen Lunch, dinner (206)-556-4879 facebook.com/ArepaVen/ Uber Eats, Grubhub, Caviar Call
Vietnamese Pho Shizzle Lunch, dinner (206)-632-1078 N/A Doordash Call
Vietnamese Thanh Vi Lunch, dinner (206)-633-7867 thanhvi.net/ Seamless, Caviar, Grubhub Call
Vietnamese Pho Than Brothers Lunch, dinner (206)-632-7272 thanbrothers.com N/A Call

