Governor Inslee’s March 23 stay-at-home order classifies restaurants as essential businesses, meaning people may leave their homes for food delivery or takeout. However, restaurants like Thai Tom have closed indefinitely out of concerns for public health or after calculating that they could not survive operating at drastically reduced profit margins.
To save you time, The Daily compiled this list of local businesses remaining open for takeout and in-house or third-party delivery. Nearly every establishment offers takeout over the phone, a method that saves them from paying commission fees to delivery apps, and some also offer gift cards.
Note that with circumstances continually evolving, customers should call restaurants regardless of ordering through delivery or takeout.
U-District takeout and delivery guide
|Cuisine
|Restaurant
|Hours
|Phone
|Website
|Delivery
|Takeout
|Asian Fusion
|U Dubbop
|Lunch, dinner
|(206)-632-6975
|N/A
|Uber Eats
|Call
|Boba
|Kung Fu Tea
|Lunch
|(206)-294-3900
|https://www.instagram.com/kfteaseattle/
|Seamless, Grubhub, Uber Eats
|Download app
|Boba
|ShareTea
|Lunch, dinner
|(206)-632-1038
|https://us.orderspoon.com/6KRN4SEZQ2Y31
|Postmates, Doordash, Uber Eats
|Website
|Boba
|Boba Up
|Lunch, dinner, late night, gift cards
|(206)-547-8800
|https://bobaupseattle.com/
|Seamless, Uber Eats, Grubhub
|Call or website
|Boba
|DingTea
|Lunch, dinner
|(206) 456-7192
|https://www.instagram.com/dingteaseattle/
|Uber Eats, Grubhub
|Call
|Boba
|Oasis
|Lunch, dinner, late night, gift cards
|(206)-547-9967
|https://squareup.com/gift/AX208H75RNCKT/order
|Doordash
|Call
|Boba
|YiFang Fruit Tea
|Lunch, dinner
|(206)-420-2369
|https://www.instagram.com/yifangwa/
|Seamless, Grubhub, Postmates
|Call
|Boba
|Tea Republik
|Lunch, dinner
|(206)-497-7631
|https://www.facebook.com/TeaRepublik/
|N/A
|Call
|Brunch
|Portage Bay Cafe
|Breakfast, lunch, gift cards
|(206)-547-8230
|portagebaycafe.com
|Postmates, Caviar, Grubhub
|Call
|Chinese
|Xi'an Noodles
|Lunch, dinner
|(206)-522-8888
|xiannoodles.com
|Doordash, Postmates
|Call, or website
|Chinese
|Mr. Bian Dumpling
|Lunch, dinner
|(206)-632-2865
|N/A
|Chowbus
|Call
|Chinese
|Little Duck
|Lunch, dinner
|(206)-695-2564
|littleduckwa.com
|Fantuan, Doordash, Postmates
|Call or website
|Chinese
|Red Pepper
|Lunch, dinner
|(206)-906-9679
|redpepperusa.com
|Seamless, Grubhub, Doordash, Chowbus, Fantuan
|Call
|Chinese
|China First
|Lunch, dinner
|(206)-634-3553
|https://www.beyondmenu.com/24537/seattle/china-first-seattle-98105.aspx
|Uber Eats, Grubhub
|Call or website
|Coffee
|Herkimer Coffee
|Whole coffee beans, gift cards
|(206)-525-5070
|herkimercoffee.com
|Whole coffee beans only
|N/A
|Coffee
|Cafe Allegro
|Whole coffee beans, gift cards
|(206)-633-3030
|https://seattleallegro.com/
|Whole coffee beans only
|N/A
|Deli
|Fat Ducks Deli and Bakery
|Breakfast, lunch, dinner
|(206)-257-4798
|fatducksdeli.com
|Doordash, uber, grubhub, postmates
|Call
|Dessert
|Cold Plate
|Lunch, dinner, late night, gift cards
|(206)-294-5938
|coldplatedessert.com
|N/A
|Call
|Dessert
|C Fruit Life
|Lunch, dinner
|(206)-402-6171
|N/A
|Postmates
|Call
|Dessert
|Oh Bear Cafe & Teahouse
|Lunch, dinner
|(206)-823-3688
|https://www.facebook.com/ohbearcafe/
|Fantuan, Uber Eats, Grubhub, Doordash
|Dessert
|Sweet Alchemy
|Lunch, dinner, ice cream by the pink, gift cards
|(206)-632-0243
|sweetalchemyicecreamery.com
|Free in-house delivery
|Call
|El Salvadoran
|Guancao's Tacos Pupuseria
|Lunch, dinner
|(206)-547-2369
|http://www.guanacostacospupuseria.site/?utm_source=google
|Grubhub
|Call
|Indian
|Jewel of India
|Lunch, dinner, late night
|(206)-523-5275
|jewelofindiacuisine.com
|Call or In-house with $20 minimum
|Call or website
|Indian
|Taste of India
|Lunch, dinner
|(206)-528-1575
|http://www.tasteofindiaseattle.com/home/dinner.html
|Caviar, Grubhub, Seamless, Postmates, Doordash
|Call
|Indian
|Cedars Restaurant
|Lunch, dinner, gift cards
|(206)-527-4000
|https://cedarsseattle.com/
|Caviar
|Call or website
|Japanese
|BB's Teriyaki Grill
|Lunch, dinner
|(206)-876-9105
|https://bbsteriyaki.com/
|Postmates
|Website
|Japanese
|Samurai Noodle
|Lunch, dinner
|(206)-547-1774
|samurainoodle.com
|Uber Eats, Postmates, Caviar, Grubhub, Doordash
|Call
|Japanese
|U:Don
|Lunch, dinner
|(206)-453-3788
|https://freshudon.com/
|Grubhub, Uber Eats, Doordash, Postmates, Caviar
|Call
|Japanese
|Nasai Teriyaki 3
|Lunch, dinner
|(206)-632-3572
|N/A
|N/A
|Call
|Japanese
|University Kitchen
|Lunch, dinner
|(206)-632-5688
|N/A
|Uber Eats
|Call
|Japanese
|Itadakimasu
|Lunch, dinner
|(206)-659-0722
|N/A
|Postmates
|Call
|Korean
|Bugis
|Lunch, dinner
|(206)-547-1918
|N/A
|Uber Eats
|Call
|Korean
|The BoB
|Lunch, dinner
|(206)-633-6582
|N/A
|Uber Eats
|Call
|Korean
|Tig Kitchen and Bar
|Dinner, late night
|(206) 522-4274
|N/A
|Seamless, Doordash, Caviar, Grubhub
|Call
|Korean
|Palmi Korean BBQ
|Lunch, dinner, late night
|(206)-633-9993
|uwkoreanbbq.com
|Grubhub, Uber Eats
|Call
|Korean
|Bugis
|Lunch, dinner
|(206)-547-1918
|N/A
|Uber Eats
|Call
|Korean
|Cafe on the Ave
|Lunch, dinner
|(206)-632-6001
|N/A
|Uber Eats, Postmates
|Call
|Korean
|Green House
|Breakfast, lunch, dinner
|(206)-632-2600
|https://uwkoreanrestaurant.com/menu/
|Uber Eats, Grubhub, Doordash, Postmates
|Call
|Korean
|Korean Tofu House
|Lunch, dinner
|(206)-632-3119
|koreantofuhouseuw.com
|Doordash, Fantuan
|Call
|Korean
|Bok a bok Fried Chicken
|Lunch, dinner
|(206)-669-5976
|bokabokchicken.com
|Uber Eats, Doordash, Caviar, Postmates, Grubhub
|Call
|Mediterannean
|Shawarma King
|Lunch, dinner, late night
|(206)-420-1484
|http://www.shawarmakingus.com/#front
|Grubhub, Uber Eats, Postmates
|Call
|Mediterranean
|Byrek & Baguette
|Breakfast, lunch, dinner
|(206)-632-3864
|byrekandbaguette.org
|Uber Eats, Postmates, Grubhub, Caviar, Doordash, ezCater
|Call
|Mediterranean
|Persepolis Grill
|Lunch, dinner
|(206)-524-3434
|persepolis-grill.com
|In-house delivery, Uber Eats, Grubhub, Doordash, Postmates
|Call
|Mediterranean
|Aladdin Falafel Corner
|Lunch, dinner, late night
|(206)-548-9539
|N/A
|Postmates, Uber Eats
|Call
|Mediterranean
|Sultan Gyros Grill
|Lunch, dinner, late night
|(206)-632-7844
|N/A
|Postmates
|Call
|Poke
|Just Poke
|Lunch, dinner, gift cards
|(206)-566-6156
|justpoke.com
|Grubhub, Uber Eats, Doordash, Postmates
|Call
|Poke
|Hiroshi's Poke
|Lunch, dinner
|(206)-325-5855
|http://hiroshis.com/
|Uber Eats
|Call
|Taiwanese
|Mee Sum Pastry
|Lunch, dinner
|(206)-632-7298
|meesumpastryseattle.com
|Caviar, Grubhub, Postmates, Doordash, Uber Eats, Seamless
|Call
|Taiwanese
|Henry's Taiwan Kitchen
|Breakfast, lunch, dinner
|(206) 547-8899
|henrysseattle.com
|Seamless, Doordash, Grubhub
|Call
|Thai
|Jai Thai
|Lunch, dinner, late night
|(206)-547-9999
|jai-thai-udub.business.site
|Doordash, Uber Eats
|Call
|Thai
|Thaiger Room
|Lunch, dinner
|(206)-632-9299
|thaigerroom.com
|Grubhub, Seamless, Postmates
|Call or website
|Thai
|Amazing Thai Cuisine
|Lunch, dinner
|(206)-528-0102
|amazing-thai-cuisine.business.site
|Postmates
|Call
|Thai, Vegan
|Araya's Place
|Lunch, dinner, curbside pickup
|(206)-524-4332
|arayasplace.com
|Bite Squad, Caviar, Postmates, Uber Eats
|Call directly for 15% the lunch menu
|Vegan
|Broadfork Cafe
|Lunch, dinner
|(206)-522-6966
|http://broadforkcafe.com/
|Postmates
|Call
|Venezuelan
|Arepa Venezuelan Kitchen
|Lunch, dinner
|(206)-556-4879
|facebook.com/ArepaVen/
|Uber Eats, Grubhub, Caviar
|Call
|Vietnamese
|Pho Shizzle
|Lunch, dinner
|(206)-632-1078
|N/A
|Doordash
|Call
|Vietnamese
|Thanh Vi
|Lunch, dinner
|(206)-633-7867
|thanhvi.net/
|Seamless, Caviar, Grubhub
|Call
|Vietnamese
|Pho Than Brothers
|Lunch, dinner
|(206)-632-7272
|thanbrothers.com
|N/A
|Call
Reach writer Estey Chen at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @esteychen
