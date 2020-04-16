‘The classroom is full of life’: How one studio art professor is adapting to Zoom and connecting his students

It's hard to imagine anything more difficult than teaching an art class over the internet. Public health guidelines relegating students and professors to the confines of their homes have done more than leave empty classrooms in their wake; social distancing and the switch to remote learning have all but eliminated the interactive space in which collaborative, method-heavy art classes are grounded.
Or so we thought.
Michael Swaine, an assistant professor with the School of Art + Art History + Design, is looking to embrace the challenges of online classes and is working to ensure that his students receive an engaging — albeit unorthodox — studio art education this quarter.
His first project, which involved making rope with household items, is the perfect example.
“I [was] thinking about important attributes of sculpture that I still want to talk about even if [we’re] off campus, [and] one of the first things [that came to mind] was the act of measuring, or how we measure things and what gets measured,” Swaine said. “I saw a less common measurement called a fathom, which happens to be six feet, and [immediately] needed to join [this with] the idea of social distancing.”
Swaine also wanted to relate his project to the idea of something being unfathomable — the current global pandemic, for example — so he began looking into the etymology of the word and found that “fathom” can take on several meanings, such as measuring the physical length between outstretched fingers or the ability of someone to grasp a concept.
“There was something that felt really important and powerful about how this distance and this word fathom could relate to what we’re feeling and experiencing,” Swaine said. “So the project started with ‘Can we [produce something] that is about everything inside our fathom?’”
Swaine had his students locate shirts or rags they weren’t using, cut them up, knot each piece, and braid the materials into makeshift ropes. Then, during a Zoom class, the students stretched the ropes out horizontally to form a chain between their digital spaces.
“I thought it was so beautiful for [the students] to see [their] rope touching their Zoom neighbor’s rope,” Swaine said. “The longer rope, metaphorically, [allowed us to] understand that, although we are being asked to stay six feet apart from each other, we can still think of ways to connect with one another.”
Swaine joined the art department in 2015, following teaching positions at California College of the Arts (CCA) and Mills College. A long-time resident of the Bay Area, Swaine was familiar with San Francisco and its multiplicity of diverse neighborhoods; one such area, the Tenderloin, became of particular interest to Swaine, who recognized the stark dichotomy between the community’s cultural vibrancy and struggles with poverty, addiction, and crime. It was in this eclectic, but resilient environment that Swaine’s most publicly acclaimed project, the Free Mending Library, was born.
Started almost 19 years ago, the library began with Swaine pushing a sewing machine — though he describes the appearance as similar to that of an “ice cream cart” — through the Tenderloin, where he would then stop on the sidewalk and begin mending — for no charge — clothes, backpacks, and anything else brought his way. The project found permanent roots after a friend of Swaine’s offered him space at the city’s 509 Cultural Center, where he and his cart could sit and mend for people on the 15th of every month.
“The project has a lot of aspects to art that I think are important [and relate] to things that I’m interested in,” Swaine said. “There’s something beautiful about doing a project that doesn’t live inside the white walls of the gallery and is outside on the sidewalk or in the streets.”
After Swaine received a job with the CCA ceramics department, he realized that his commitments to teaching and the library would likely intersect; on days when his classes landed on the 15th, Swaine brought his students down to the Tenderloin and allowed them to assist in mending. What had once been a conflict of schedules became, to Swaine, a reminder of the importance of taking students out of the university environment and into the real world.
“[I realized] it’s nice to let students into what I sometimes think of as an art or civic project, where I just want to give back to my city and my community,” Swaine said, reflecting on how the project has influenced him as an artist and teacher. “I think the Tenderloin Mending Project has taught me a lot about how to be present and how to be open to what other people want or need.”
Despite Swaine’s relocation to Seattle, the library has continued on; he still travels to San Francisco on a yearly basis, but there’s been an extension of library staff; namely, a hand-off to a new “head librarian.”
This quarter, Swaine is teaching an intermediate sculpture class and three-dimensional forum (3D4M) senior studio. Understandably, both courses have been difficult to replicate over Zoom; normally, Swaine teaches disciplines like sculpture through a “tool-learning” approach, but seeing as studio access is unavailable, he has pivoted to having students work on projects — like the rope making — that use materials found within their homes.
“I noticed that, for myself, as I’m restructuring the class, I think about what is important for me in how a class runs and how I can get some of what I find important in this new format of Zoom,” Swaine said. “A colleague of mine mentioned that if we leave behind certain old ways that we’ve done things, what might reenter is something that is more contemporary or conceptual. I do see a new focus on the ideas behind artmaking, because now I’m leaving behind certain aspects of teaching that are method-heavy.”
Although he realizes the adjustment period that comes with remote learning may never fully dissolve, Swaine hopes to implement more novel projects as the quarter continues. His goal is to put each change into perspective and focus on the elements of online classes that have proved “powerful and interesting.”
“I’m aware that we’re all in a new ground [where] we’re learning how to be thoughtful and productive,” Swaine said. “With all these new things, good and bad, that get in our way, [we can see] that what is now the classroom is full of life; both distracting and exciting.”
Reach reporter Brooke Kaufman at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @bkaufmanLJ
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.