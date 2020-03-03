A dance party hosted by the Henry brings people together ‘beyond the museum’s walls’

With food, drinks, and music, people got together last Friday, fearlessly pulling off their boldest monochrome outfits. The annual Henry Art Gallery gala and dance party, its biggest fundraiser of the year, took place at Graypants, a product design studio anchored in Seattle and Amsterdam.
Marked by the wooden interior, the rustic-style space gave off an industrial factory vibe with objects like a bike and a construction ladder hanging from the steel beam high above. The lighting, designed in a modern and intricate manner, emanated soft, orangey light that illuminated the guests with a more contemporary aesthetic. All the elements came together to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
All you have to do is, as the event page says, “revel in your boldest monochromes,” and “reveal your true colors.”
In the center of the room was the DJ setup. As DJ Zac Levine and DJ Jame$ Ervin were playing disco and boogie music, people across ages swung to the beats, immersing themselves in a funky atmosphere.
“It’s just good positive energy, and you see people smiling and having a good time,” Levine said. “The energy of the discotech is non-denominational, it spans generations, and it’s very fluid for everyone.”
The space was designed to engage people in a diverse and immersive experience. Outside of the dance floor, some people were lining up for the photo booth, while the rest were engaging in conversations while enjoying quality bites and drinks. No matter what people were doing, the disco ball and the beats brought a high-energy experience.
The celebration of unexpected encounters is a major element the Gala committee wanted to emphasize via the theme Revel/Reveal, which was persistent throughout the event.
“I feel like the way that we can touch other people’s lives are through unexpected moments,” Seth Grizzle, the chair of the gala committee, said. “So we are trying to take unexpected moments and turn them into fun opportunities.”
One activity that wowed the crowd was the photo booth. When the flash went off, a person holding a pixelstick started walking behind, creating a horizontal line made of pixels which was then captured by a long exposure camera. That way, the themed background livened up everyone’s photos, without traces of the pixelstick or the person holding it.
Not only were the photos instantly printed out, but they were also projected on the wall outside. The joyous moments between friends and couples were shared with everyone in the room. This reveals exactly what the committee wanted to achieve, carrying individuals through a night that’s full of surprises.
“It’s rare when people get together,” Grizzle said. “We want to make moments for people to feel that when they get together, they really honor those moments.”
The income of both events will go directly to the gallery, supporting its art programs.
Reach reporter Fiona Ye at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Campfiion
