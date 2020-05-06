‘It’s really elemental’: Navigating music lessons with piano performance professor Robin McCabe

A lesson with piano professor Dr. Robin McCabe would usually take place in the Music Building studio, her student at one grand Steinway, McCabe at another. With physical proximity, McCabe would be able to interrupt or correct her student's posture, hand technique, or hear a piece over again.
This quarter, a usual lesson with McCabe operates through Zoom and she is often unable to see her student's whole body in the frame.
When using Zoom, McCabe uses one of two methods: using an iPad to follow the student's PDF of a score they're working on and watching the student play live, or having the student upload a video to YouTube, which then McCabe and the student will listen to at the same time and review the performance.
McCabe prefers to hear the students play live through Zoom, but that comes with challenges. She cited the awkwardness of interrupting them being a strange thing to navigate.
“I think the hardest thing is that all these students have different set-ups,” McCabe said. “Some of them have a better instrument, some of them are playing digital keyboards, which sound like something out of 'E.T.' or 'The Hunger Games,' so you have to put up with that. Some of them have better microphones than others. You have to be sympatico to that, and just realize how difficult that is for them.”
During one virtual lesson, McCabe found herself frustrated at the distorted sounds coming through the audio during the student’s performance of Debussy’s "Masques." After telling the student this, McCabe was told that those weren’t audio distortions, but rather the student’s conure birds. McCabe wrote in an email that she thought the birds were "squawking more or less in time with the driving rhythm of the A section."
As McCabe's students scattered across the globe after winter quarter, they all went home to vastly different pianos, if they had one at all. McCabe said that the music department put in a lot of effort to send students keyboards to practice on at home, as without their instrument, it would be infinitely more challenging for students to continue working on their music.
"The deprivation for a performer to not have your performing instrument, it’s like not having food,” McCabe said. “It’s really elemental.”
Even with the challenges of teaching piano through Zoom and making sure every student had an instrument, junior Kiwa Mizutani noted that McCabe handled the shift very well.
Mizutani, however, acknowledged a gap between what is being played on her end and what McCabe hears.
"We can't really hear [the] tone or color of the piano [through Zoom],” Mizutani said. “So [McCabe] just gives me ideas on how to make crescendo or decrescendo, how to change the melody, how to memorize the piece."
McCabe explained that the lack of physical proximity makes a difference, not only in understanding the quality of the sound, but in a more human way as well.
"[There's] something about intense music teaching at the level that I teach, and you’re sitting right next to somebody who wants a music career,” McCabe said. “The intimacy of that real-time situation is pretty spectacular for us.”
This quarter has posed especially difficult for McCabe and her students, as they were preparing for a concert that was set to take place April 24 that was canceled, along with all other performances the music department had scheduled through the end of the school year.
The program for the canceled concert included solo works of Ravel and Franck in the first half to be played by McCabe, with her students to join in the second half of the concert and play some two-piano, eight-hand pieces including Liszt’s “Rakoczy March,” Bizet’s “Carmen Fantasy,” and Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever.”
McCabe drew a parallel between grief and having the concert cancelled.
"I’m a performer,” McCabe said. “The piano’s been my passport to the whole world, to play around the world. When you are working towards something and it’s suddenly taken away from you, it’s really quite a feeling of loss."
April 24 didn't go without commemoration, however. About 30 minutes before the concert was scheduled to start, McCabe had sent a message to her students: "Students, have you got your dresses on? We're at stage right, 30 minutes!"
McCabe sent it knowing she was teasing them, but she wanted to thank her students for being faithful to her and the process of music-making.
Nicole Stankovic, a senior on the pre-med track majoring in piano performance, was also looking forward to the April 24 concert, which was many months in the making. Stankovic helped McCabe with putting together the scores in the summer of 2019, and handed out everyone's parts in February. She was to play on the same piano with McCabe in the second half of the concert, which Stankovic considered to be a great honor.
As a senior, Stankovic was also planning on giving a much-anticipated senior recital, which she now has to do from home in Park City, Utah. Several earthquakes had hit there, which made Stankovic decide on pre-recording her performance, as she didn't want to risk any sound jumps and weird pauses affecting her recital.
Mizutani also had a concert planned with the UW Symphony in June, which has been canceled. Because of the concert cancellations, Mizutani noted she had a decreased motivation to practice.
Nonetheless, McCabe maintains a positive outlook with her students, and according to Mizutani, sends notes of encouragement, often consisting of poetry, regularly through email. Even so, not everything is quite the same.
"I miss being with her because she can encourage me more in person," Mizutani said. "Even though she encourages me through Zoom, somehow it's different."
Reach contributing writer Diana Davidson at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @dianavdavidson
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.