'Resurrection of the ruins': Marisa Williamson presents ‘Angel of History’

Since 2013, Marisa Williamson has been creating art inspired by the legacy of Sally Hemings, enslaved mother of four of Thomas Jefferson’s children. In one of her past performance art pieces, Williamson dressed up as Hemings and wandered the grounds of Jefferson’s primary plantation, Monticello, as guests watched.
Williamson, the 2020 Jacob Lawrence Legacy Resident at the Jacob Lawrence Gallery, presented newly commissioned work Feb. 7 in her exhibit “Angel of History,” with a talk preceding a performance art piece.
In his “Theses on the Philosophy of History,”Walter Benjamin writes about the Angelus Novus (New Angel) in a Paul Klee painting. He says the angel figure is being propelled backward, forced by the winds of history. Williamson, like the figure, is hurdled backward and fixated on history, and uses her art to express this.
Williamson is a project-based artist who works in video, image-making, installation, and performance around themes of history, race, feminism, and technology.
“My use of other peoples, work, or likeness is a form of haunting,” Williamson said. “I hope it reads as playful but also resistant.”
Williamson’s work further explores ruminations on the life, work, and choices of Hemings. The exhibit also explored the concept of a monument. A monument can be used to bring the past into the present. It does not have to be unchangeable and immobile, but can be a performance or re-enactment, and can be a way to counter dominant histories and voices in storytelling.
Williamson’s art aims to remove a portion of a wall or expose a section of space to give the illusion that something is being scraped away or revealed from behind, she explained.
This can be seen literally through one piece in the exhibit consisting of a black sheet with small holes on it. Peering through the gaps, guests see Monticello, but with photographs of Williamson dressed up as Thomas Jefferson.
Williamson had her suitcase ready, filled with costume pieces to become an alternate identity, perhaps Hemings herself. After her talk, she changed into a braided white wig which she pulled out of her luggage. She was ready to bring us all on a journey to the past, or maybe to transport the past to us.
“Some of us are still defending our right to self-possession; I am often engaged in a fight with my own body,” Williamson said. “Even the space of one's own body can become a battleground of hostile settlement.”
Williamson noted the hierarchy of codes in this society and how many have to code-switch to be legible in certain spaces. She “switched codes” as she started her performance dancing to a remixed version of Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You,” before leading us all downstairs to her exhibit.
In her alternate character, Williamson ran across a room of the gallery, in front of a backdrop of the four columns of the UW. I see this as taking spaces away from the colonizer and their original intentions. Why would a slave belong in an academic institution? Williamson is interested in the ways the tools of settlement can be used against their intended purpose.
As a woman of color, Williamson’s world is surrounded by things made by people other than her. She works with what is given, while often finding herself objectified in someone else’s narrative.
“So much of what I see around me is ready-made, various things I did not imagine, did not create, did not consent to,” Williamson said.
She considers herself to exist between the gentrifier and the gentrified in her work. Her art and performances work with inserting images that watch the watcher or unsettle the settler.
“What is a reverse settlement?” she said. “A resurrection of the ruins of those who came before, a conjuring of the ghosts of the enemies.”
For those whose history has been erased, Williamson presented a collection of possible subversions to reclaim histories. You have to be sneaky and proactive about it, Williamson said.
“Parafiction,” the blend of the real and fictitious, is central to Williamson’s work. She plays with the idea of planting things in the world that are fictional and can pass as fact, seeing how far those things will go.
A series of pieces that Williamson has been developing in various settings consists of a bed frame with flowers and trees blooming in place of a mattress. The performance became communal and collaborative, as Williamson handed her spectators some of these flowers. These pieces are a monument to Hemings, and I saw it as the hope that she was able to conjure out of nothingness.
Williamson’s time-transcending work will be at the Jake until Feb. 28.
Reach writer Tiasha Datta at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @TiashaDatta2
