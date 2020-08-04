‘Ecosocialism,’ and why you should please go vote

Editor’s note: Off the Books is a biweekly column diving straight into that stack of unread nonfiction on your nightstand. Rather than reviews, articles cover topics from each book that are particularly relevant to college students and Seattle life, with input from professors and UW community members to round out the picture.
Yes, this is going to be yet another article that ends with an impassioned espousal of voting (here I will remind you that ballots for the Washington state primary are due August 4) and encouraging you to learn about your elected officials. Just thought I’d give you a heads up.
This week I read “Ecosocialism: A Radical Alternative to Capitalist Catastrophe,” by Michael Löwy, Brazilian author and emeritus research director at the French National Center for Scientific Research. A collection of five essays, this book is a plea for ecosocialism — a current of ecological thought that espouses a complete transformation of Western society in order to avoid the destruction of the environment.
Löwy proposes a radical restructuring of society, where the population itself, rather than the “free market,” plans economic decisions. According to Löwy, this system would allow prices, taxes, and subsidies to reflect social priorities, rather than the will of the market (or rather, the lobbyists with enough cash to influence the market).
If terms like “socialism” and “planning” worry you, it should help to know ecosocialists aren’t promoting centralized planning like we saw attempted in the Soviet Union, but rather what they call “democratic ecological planning.” This system relies on democratic debate at every level of production, heavily increasing the role of labor unions, allowing workers to self-manage, and hoping that the value placed on the environment will grow as the shackles of advertising and commodity fetishism are left behind.
However, dispensing with that worry, there is still a big issue with ecosocialist thought: it’s really vague. While many agree with Löwy that humanity needs to adapt its behavior to protect the environment, this isn’t a process that can be forced overnight. It’s going to be a natural, century-long process of changes in values and behavior. I personally think humanity will eventually change its relationship with nature for the better and inevitably form a society like Löwy wants.
Some, like political science Ph.D. student Ellen Ahlness, recognize the roots of this change in Western tradition.
“In the Christian tradition, people are called to be stewards of the earth,” Ahlness wrote in an email. “This is not unique among the Abrahamic traditions. Judaism teaches humans only merit stewardship if we use our resources wisely and with moral responsibility. Similarly, in Islam, there is a message of trusteeship in regards to the earth.”
The concept of stewardship reaches beyond religious tenets into active practice, factoring heavily in much of the Indigenous environmental activism seen in North and South America. Public protests like those against the Dakota Access Pipeline or to protect Ecuador’s Yasuní Park are important in keeping the general public aware of and engaged in environmental activism.
“Activism that’s publicly visible … reminds us all that it is the people who watch the laws and enforce the laws and also put the right elected officials [in office],” Nives Dolšak, director of the UW School of Marine and Environmental Affairs, said.
Dolšak and the founding director of the UW Center for Environmental Politics, Aseem Prakash, agree that most current activism, particularly in courts, focuses on preventing rollbacks of Obama-era environmental regulations. As depressing as it may be to focus on the unraveling of our most basic environmental standards by a bunch of kooks, it’s vital for activists to hold the government accountable, particularly now.
Beyond the rollbacks, like the Trump Administration’s recent reversal of methane regulations, other regulation issues like poor enforcement by the EPA of the Clean Water Act or the government’s failure to include environmental ordinances in COVID-19 recovery plans prove the United States is certainly no longer at the forefront of environmentalism, and will remain behind until the government sees significant staffing and structural changes.
Dolšak notes that many students believe the United States simply doesn’t have many environmental regulations. This isn’t the case — the issue lies instead with lack of funding and lax enforcement.
“I think the first priority is that we must provide sufficient funding to the EPA and other regulators to enforce the laws on book,” Prakash said.
Another important priority? Individuals understanding how Washington, D.C. works, and voting. Ahlness suggests learning about each position on the ballot when it comes time to vote.
“I know people who just vote for the governor, senators, representatives, and president,” Ahlness said. “Yet other positions are in charge of decisions that have serious implications for Washingtonians' quality of life."
Ahlness pointed out that in the last five years, the Washington state attorney general and commissioner of public lands have both taken hard stands on environmental issues — the former by filing lawsuits and the latter by seriously forwarding the state's progress toward energy independence.
As promised, your weekly dose of voting rhetoric:
It’s not a question of capitalism versus socialism, at this point; it’s a question of immediate livability. So, be engaged, vote for those who espouse sustainability, who know how to make a decarbonized economy attractive to voters, and who recognize environmental racism; vote for those who acknowledge climate change even exists, and who are going to fight like hell when the government tries to fail us; these people exist. Let’s get them into office.
