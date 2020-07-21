Scarecrow Video pushes through the pandemic

Scarecrow Video in the U-District has survived a lot. Most notably, it withstood the massive switch to using online streaming services to watch movies and television: In 2019, an estimated 74% of consumers in the United States were using a subscription video on-demand service. But Scarecrow has more to offer than many of these services.
Between Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon, there are approximately 36,000 titles offered to stream online. According to Kate Barr, executive director at Scarecrow, the business touts over 136,000 titles — a number that continues to grow.
“Beginning, I would say, in about 2009 or 2010 is when the previous owners really began to see a decline in people coming in,” Barr said. “In large part that was the shift in people's viewing habits, moving more to online. But in general, Scarecrow has always kind of held its own because we're such a unique collection.”
Part of the reason Scarecrow’s collection is so large is because it doesn’t retire movies like many online streaming services do, often due to repurchasing by other streaming services. When a title is added to Scarecrow’s collection, it’s never removed.
“With the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement [there are] people scrambling around looking for content that they can push forward as examples,” Barr said. “It's already built into our collection. Our civil rights section is there, our support of African American directors is there, our Harlem Renaissance section is there. We already are supporting all of these artists that are more marginalized by the mainstream culture, and that is also something that is not present in the majority of what people are going to find [online].”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Scarecrow has been forced to close its storefront. However, this hasn’t slowed the store down. In fact, it’s even helped the business find new ways to get videos out to those who can’t make it in.
In October of last year, Scarecrow started a pilot rental-by-mail program. Once its storefront closed, it launched the program broadly. While the software running it is slightly outdated, the program has seen great success. It began with about 40 users and now has roughly 475 people signed up across 17 different states.
“We hear from people almost every week who have said, ‘I used to love going to Scarecrow when I was a student and now I live in Florida and I miss you guys so much,’ and so now they get to have a little bit of Scarecrow wherever they are.” Barr said. “Part of our ability to survive is the support of film lovers, and if we can build that support base from just being local to being more national, then that gives us more of a chance of a longer future.”
The video store is also looking to return to its free outdoor movie program, which began about two summers ago in Magnuson Park, where it played family-friendly movies, such as “Wallace and Gromit” or “Ponyo.” Due to the pandemic, this series would likely turn into drive-in movie nights if it were to continue this year.
Scarecrow’s video pick-up window remains open. Most titles are $4.50 for a week-long rental, but prices range from $3 to $11. Scarecrow remains open weekly Tuesday through Saturday.
Reach writer Grace Harmon at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Grace_Viv
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.