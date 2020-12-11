Jacob Lawrence Gallery publishes latest volume of ‘MONDAY’ art journal, ‘Angel of History’

The Jacob Lawrence Gallery (JLG) has published the fifth volume of its biannual critical arts writing journal, “MONDAY.”
Titled “Angel of History,” the latest volume was guest edited by 2020 Jacob Lawrence Legacy resident Marisa Williamson. According to the journal’s introduction, Williamson drew inspiration from Walter Benjamin’s “Theses on the Philosophy of History,” an essay Benjamin wrote shortly before fleeing Vichy France during World War II.
An excerpt from the essay is included in the introduction and is paired with Paul Klee’s painting “Angelus Novus.” The excerpt describes Benjamin’s fascination with Klee’s painting as he examines the angel’s physical features in relation to the catastrophe of progress.
“‘Angelus Novus’ shows an angel looking as though he is about to move away from something he is fixedly contemplating,” the Benjamin excerpt reads. “His eyes are staring, his mouth is open, his wings are spread. This is how one pictures the angel of history.”
In the introduction, Williamson wrote that she fixated on the idea of “ruin,” as described by Benjamin, and the exploration of past traumas.
“I ask some people I know and admire to compose a thesis on traumatic knowledge and anti-monuments,” Williamson wrote. “‘Tell me what you know about ruin, the epic takedown, wreckage, history, catastrophe, crisis, waking the dead, paradise, violence, the future, debris, progress, the monumental, and the messianic.’”
“Angel of History” is an installment of essays, poetry, photography, dialogue, sculpture, and performance. This volume of the journal “presents experiments in arts writing that invite readers to imagine future forms of criticism,” according to the inside front cover.
“If a writer is to take things in another direction or to try something out, then we're open to that,” Emily Zimmerman, director and curator of the JLG and founding editor of “MONDAY,” said. “It’s an invitation to think about the tools that we have for disseminating writing about art and how to use them to usher in the next phase.”
For example, an untitled series of photographs by David Norori captures three dancers at an outdoor exhibition space in their performance titled “Vault,” which amplifies endangered public histories. These photographs will appear as GIFs on the volume’s web version, a first-time format for “MONDAY,” Zimmerman said.
Contributing artist Crystal Campbell, in her essay, “By Love, Have You Seen Paul Robeson,” recalls the legacy of Paul Robeson, an American concert artist and actor, and sculptor Antonio Salemme’s completion of a full-size statue of Robeson, which subsequently went missing. The essay blurs the lines between the two figures in a question of love, its manifestation in possession and longing, and the bridge it creates between the past and present.
“By love, I ask if your acquisition is rooted in longing, a confusion of desire, possession, necessity,” Campbell writes at the beginning of her essay.
Another inclusion, “Mind Goes Where Eyes Can’t Follow: Internalizing the Logics of Capture,” by Nora Khan, warns of the normalization of surveillance and policing under the pandemic, by both law enforcement and citizens themselves — the latter of whom she identifies as the quarantined “cyberflâneur,” a spectator of the increasingly fast-paced digital world.
The volume’s featured pieces transcend time and progress, emphasizing the past’s active role in shaping the future and highlighting present issues of race, environment, and technology.
“This is the storm,” Williamson writes in the opening. “Along with the pandemic spreads knowledge of the existence of many pre-existing conditions: the uneven impact of state violence, the broken healthcare system, economic precarity, delusional and dysfunctional institutions and leaders, unsustainable habits of consumption and waste. Disbelief. The moment of danger Benjamin warned of, in which the past flashes up, is daily. Who will survive this progress?”
“MONDAY” Vol. 5 can be purchased online and at the following Seattle bookstores: Café Presse, Elliott Bay Book Company, Kinokuniya Seattle, and University Book Store.
Reach contributing writer Jessica Wang at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Jssica_vv
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.