Despite an unsure future, the Meany Center announces schedule for 20-21 season

The UW Meany Center for the Performing Arts released the scheduled performances for the 20-21 season April 30, with events booked from October to May. The Meany Center has canceled all of their events for the remainder of the 19-20 season due to the pandemic.
“With the power to ignite the imagination and offer new inspiration, the #arts have never been more important than right now,” the Meany Center posted on Twitter. “We have decided to announce our 2020-21 season with the hope that every artist will, in fact, perform on the Meany Stage.”
The performances for the 20-21 season include a variety of artistic forms. The first performance scheduled for Oct. 2 is by Circa, an Australian contemporary circus company. Other performances scheduled in the fall include Strings for Peace, a collaborative performance between celebrated sarod musician Amjad Ali Khan and Grammy-winning guitarist Sharon Isbin, as well as a dance performance by Ragamala Dance Company that celebrates the Indian city of Varanasi.
On the Meany Center YouTube channel, a video announcement was posted to celebrate the performances slated for the coming season. The video shows clips of various performers and states that the coming year will see a “World Dance” series as well as an “International Chamber Music” series.
Rather than having tickets available for purchase, the Meany Center events page provides the option to “subscribe” to events with refund insurance.
“We understand that circumstances may impact your decision to attend a performance,” the event page reads. “Whatever the reason, your subscription tickets are fully refundable right up to showtime.”
While it is unknown whether or not the shelter-in-place order will still be in place by fall, or even how the world will look like in general, the summary of the video announcement proclaims that the release of the schedule was made with “the spirit of optimism.”
