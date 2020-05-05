Let’s talk about cat videos, baby

I’m not going to lie — life right now is a little dreary. As I wrote this, it was raining outside and I could feel the weather getting to me. It’s not like I could go outside anyway, and that just made my dreary mood even worse.
When I’m grumpy, I often turn to videos of animals, and this week was no different. Lucky for me, the Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) moved their second-annual CatVideoFest online. CatVideoFest is a compilation of cat videos, and it’s normally shown in theaters, but because of quarantine CatVideoFest moved to digital.
CatVideoFest was meant to be about 80 minutes long and shown in 200 theatres across the United States and Canada, but there is now a shortened, quarantine special version lasting 40 minutes.
If you want to view CatVideoFest through SIFF, you do need to buy tickets. It’s not a set price — instead, the money raised goes to cats in need. You can choose to donate as much or as little as you want, though the recommended price is $10. CatVideoFest partners with animal welfare organizations, shelters, and local cat charities to ensure cats in the area receive the love they deserve.
I wasn’t sure exactly what I was going to get when I sat down with my quarantine buddy to watch 40 minutes of cat videos. According to the official website, “CatVideoFest is a compilation reel of the latest and best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and classic internet powerhouses.” On this, it delivered.
The entire compilation had the theme of quarantine, so there were videos specific to the craziness we all feel being stuck in our houses at the moment. It turns out cats are feeling it too.
From the very beginning, the videos had us in stitches. There were segments about big cats (who knew cougars sounded like that?), a beautifully animated short, and video after video of cats being absolute weirdos. There was one video that was about 45 seconds of zero action, just a cat slowly peeking over the edge of a bed. The entire time you expect the cat to jump, but it never does, instead just putting its head back down. Pure comedic gold.
The videos are mostly filmed with people’s phones, and sometimes the editing quality is what really made the action in the videos so funny. There’s a ton where the cats just fall off things, and it’s phenomenal.
CatVideoFest is the perfect way to unwind after a long week of online classes, especially as midterms hit and it feels like there is never-ending homework. There are a lot of creators putting out phenomenal content right now, and Netflix and other streaming services are doing the most to give people unlimited entertainment.
Let’s be real though. Nothing is funnier than cats being their dumb little selves, and everyone deserves a good, hard laugh. So I highly recommend grabbing some snacks, a blanket, maybe a buddy, and watching CatVideoFest.
Reach Writer Zoe Schenk at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @schenk_zoe
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.