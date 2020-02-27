Eating where the grass is greener?

For on-campus residents feeling especially masochistic at any given moment, peruse the torturously elaborate dinner menus for Conibear Shellhouse, the all-you-care-to-eat dining hall reserved for student-athletes, posted on the Instagram account “uw_sportsnutrition.”
Led by Chef de Cuisine Eliot Norris, Conibear, also known as Training Table, serves dinner Monday through Thursday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., allowing athletes to dine-in with teammates or grab boxes of food to go after finishing practice with no additional cost.
Those familiar with the standard offerings at Center Table and Local Point will quickly notice the differences.
“It’s drastically different food,” Isabelle Knowles, a sophomore on the women’s rowing team who lived on campus last year, said. “It’s like food that, when you go home, your mom would make.”
On the day of this story’s publication, for example, the approximately 450 UW athletes and staff that Conibear serves may enjoy any quantity of gyro beef, chicken thigh souvlaki, psari-plaki cod, falafel, green beans, roasted vegetables, lemon and herb brown rice, Mediterranean herb potatoes, pita, greek salad, chef’s choice soup, and baklava.
Menus change daily, but athletes can always expect vegetarian and gluten-free options.
In addition to the buffet format, dining at Conibear differs from residential dining with its focus on meeting the unique nutritional needs of athletes.
The performance nutrition staff at the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics collaborate with Norris and his team to ensure that menus meet nutritional standards, resulting in limited access to some foods ordinarily offered in residential dining halls.
The limitations do not deter Knowles, however, as regularly seeing all athletes gathered in the same dining space builds community, even if teams tend to socialize among themselves.
Moreover, Knowles and — by the look of comments like “king status tbh” and “best person alive hands down” on an Instagram post featuring Norris — other athletes appreciate the welcoming atmosphere fostered by the chef and his team.
“Chef Eliot knows all of our names and talks to us so [Conibear] feels like something you’re excited to go to,” Knowles said. “[It’s] warm and welcoming, as opposed to jetting in, getting your food, and leaving. I think [it’s] a better relationship to have to your food. More like home.”
Reading of this abundance and hospitality, an outsider tired of eating residential dining food may romanticize the life of student-athletes.
Knowles acknowledges that athletes receive more perks than the average student while other university programs struggle to find funding. However, she contends that student-athletes sacrifice an immeasurable amount for the university.
“It doesn’t necessarily matter to a global perspective, but I wouldn’t have the time to get a job to pay for my grocery shopping,” Knowles said.
Outside of the dinners at Conibear, athletes are responsible for breakfast, lunch, and weekend meals, the nutritional values of which Knowles rarely scrutinizes.
“I wouldn’t say it’s how you picture a pro-athlete, analyzing everything they’re taking in,” Knowles said of preparing her own meals. “I wouldn’t say that anyone is counting any macros or calories at all. We’ll all go home from dinner and eat chocolate or popcorn or ice cream. At this level of sports, you’re burning so many calories that even if you were trying to really focus on your nutrition, it hopefully would never be about counting calories.”
Reach writer Estey Chen at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter:@esteychen
