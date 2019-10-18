‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula,’ dir. Francis Ford Coppola

If jump scares give you heart attacks and the CGI in newer horror films is just a little too realistic for you to enjoy comfortably, but you still want to get into the spooky October mood, take a look back at “Bram Stoker’s Dracula.” This 1992 gem serves up a suspenseful gothic drama without the jump scares.
Director Francis Ford Coppola’s take on Bram Stoker’s famous book “Dracula” delights the viewer with its over-the-top sets and costumes that stay as true to the gothic style as possible. While it does not offer the best in acting — listening to Keanu Reeves’ attempt at a British accent flips between cringeworthy and hilarious — the overdramatic performances only add to the soap opera-like flair.
The two-hour adaptation follows the famed story of Dracula with a twist as he seeks out the reincarnation of his deceased wife — though, typical Dracula, he does drink lots of people’s blood along the way. The film also adds a strong sexual theme as morality and lust are explored through the metaphor of vampirism.
The cinematography was breathtaking back in 1992 and holds up well today with its dark red and black lighting coupled with great practical effects to bring the monsters to life.
Everyone knows Dracula, and the countless campy or just plain bad renditions of his story; “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” stands out for getting the character back to his sinister roots and offers engaging action and drama throughout.
