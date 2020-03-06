We did it. We’re finally here: the final iteration of “Listen to This.” I’d like to thank the editorial staff for dealing with my bullshit, my parents for supporting me, and my friends for constantly suggesting topics to write about so I always have content.
For this last piece, I wanted to look at the thing that got me started: my own playlist, The God King of Playlists (yes it was named that before I started this column).
I’m gonna let you guys know right now that this column is an amalgam of different genres, moods, and eras of music. While the songs in this list may seem like one homogenous set, there are sections for various moods, activities, seasons, etc.
Want to know what it was like for me when I was buying a new car? Start at the top of the set. Want to re-experience winter quarter from last year? Find your way to “Make Me Wanna Die” by White Reaper and continue on until you find “Running” by Nicotine’s Famous Honey. Want to feel overly emotional and melodramatic? Hit shuffle.
Besides those two bops, let’s look at some of my favorites and some of the songs that’ll definitely make me tear up when I listen to them.
The first song I want to talk about is “Warned You” by Good Morning. This cathartic indie track comes from the section of songs that I listened to while I was buying my first car. The song is perfect for singalongs when you’re driving alone, or walking home with no one around.
The track features the lofi and bedroom pop style of the Australian music duo, Stefan Blair and Liam Parsons. The song is smooth and pulls the listener along with the flowing vocals, making you feel like you’re falling asleep.
The next song I want to talk about is a gem of happiness in a sea of emo tracks from winter 2019, “Orpheus Under the Influence” by The Buttertones. The track opens with four guitar chords, then quickly shifts into rapid melody and verse.
With a chorus comprised of instruments that seem to roll into each other while still complimenting the relatively slow vocals in the middle of the chorus, this song is great for adding an ounce of cuteness to a playlist and definitely does so in The God King of Playlists.
I added this song to contrast some of the edgier surrounding it like “Aesthetic? (More Like Ass-Pathetic)” by Panucci’s Pizza, which has a heavy focus on male body confidence, and “I Don’t Wanna Be OK Without You” by Charlie Burg, which feels like a break up is about to happen.
This playlist also has tracks for when you want to get hit with more hip-hop and R&B vibes. “Sanctuary” by Joji and “Where Does The Time Go (feat. Joji)” by Rich Brian. While I wouldn’t describe either of these songs as depressing, Joji’s emotionally expressive vocals and Rich Brian’s poetic second verse on “Where Does The Time Go (feat. Joji)” definitely puts you in your feels.
The last two songs I want to talk about are both off Haley Heyndrickx’s 2018 “I Need to Start a Garden.” First, I want to talk about “Worth It.” This track is a three verse wild ride of emotions and tones. Ranging from melancholy and opening lines that almost sound like mourning to a genuinely happy and upbeat third verse, listening to this track (and mind the pun) is worth it.
The next song is “Show You a Body,” which is unique in an almost terrifying way. While this song makes me feel warm and full of love, the small instrumental interludes between verses reminds me of the way too-perfect life that Coraline’s Other Mother gives her. Part of me is glad that the tones of “Coraline” and “Show You a Body” don’t match in any way whatsoever.
Thank you all for reading and listening along with me. I cannot express how much I appreciate all of your support in my exploration of music. I hope to catch all of you next quarter as I explore a whole new topic: gaming.
