Love is blind...ing: UW students participate in a virtual dating show

While most people are consumed with swiping at the sight of someone’s profile to find their quarantine bae, others chose a more unconventional route. A UW student who goes by the name “Gamemaster” set up a virtual spinoff of Netflix's dating show “Love is Blind” on Instagram. While on the Netflix show, contestants talk anonymously through pods, this version took place virtually.
For the first two days, each contestant texted up to three different people they matched with based on their sexual orientation, shared interests, and zodiac signs.
On days three and four, the contestants engaged in phone calls with their matches to put their compatibility to the test.
If the participants weren’t bored of each other by day five, they revealed their identities on a live-streamed “Facetime” via the Love is Blind Instagram page where followers can ask questions (and eliminate any awkward pauses).
“The show allows you to connect with people without having a prejudgement of what the person looks like,” contestant Shane Davis, codenamed “Oat Barista,” said.
The selected contestants used code names to conceal their identities on the show. Some chose to use their home state (Tex), while others chose a word that sums up their dating life (Friendzone). The anonymous nature of the game allowed participants to meet people outside of their usual friend group.
“It's good to take one person and separate them from the culture that they are in, if that makes sense, and to that extent I would say it is a lot better to get to know someone [over text],” contestant Maddy Hurley, codenamed “Candie,” said. “It's pretty cool because I get to meet people outside of my usual social circle and that's honestly the best part of it in my opinion.”
While the contestants got to know each other, viewers indulged in the relationship drama online via the Instagram account. On the profile, contestants posted daily update videos explaining how they feel about their matches.
“I think online dating, like Tinder, has become very superficial to an almost dangerous point,” the Gamemaster said. “I think this [game] adds an interesting turn on things where you don’t know what the people you talk to look like. It’s solely based on their personality and what they put on their Bingo charts.”
The Gamemaster is referring to one of the multitude of challenges the contestants participated in during the game. Apart from customizing their own Bingo boards detailing what they look for in a partner, they also compared BDSM tests, drew what they thought their match looked like, and wrote poems about each other.
Over 1,700 people follow the account, providing a new source of entertainment during quarantine. This is especially important during a time of social distancing, which prevents students from meeting people and forming new connections.
“I wanted to join because I have been socially starved like everyone else during this quarantine,” Hurley said. “It was an opportunity to meet people.”
Due to the popularity of season one, the Gamemaster has announced that there will be a season two of the virtual dating show starting June 15. She hopes to make the season entirely queer if enough people from the LGBTQ+ community apply.
“As a queer woman, I have really hated the heteronormativity portrayed in reality TV, like ‘Love is Blind’ and ‘The Bachelor,’” the Gamemaster said. “So, something I really pushed for these applicants is to have more LGBT representation.”
Other contestants, like Kaden Coty, codenamed “Papa John,” are excited to see more representation in the upcoming season.
“I feel like there’s not a lot of representation,” Coty said. “I think it would be more fun to see, from my perspective, because everything you see is the straight love story.”
Unfortunately, most of the contestants did not feel as though they found love on the show, but instead formed friendships with their matches.
“My favorite part of the process was actually getting to know everyone,” contestant Asila Maksumova, codenamed “Bambi,” said. “Even though I wasn't interested necessarily in anyone I was talking to, I was still interested in getting to know them as friends and getting to see if what I understand about a person matches with what I see when they talk to me in person.”
Forming meaningful relationships takes more than swiping right on someone’s profile. Look beyond those juicy abs and find someone you can hold a conversation with. It takes time to connect with someone, and you may even make a friend in the process.
“I think love is blinding: It is a combination of physical attraction, mental attraction, and emotional attraction,” Maksumova said. “Once you fall in love I think that you go blind, you can't see any red flags after that, which is kind of scary, but I don't think that love is blind initially.”
Reach writers Martina Povolo and Nicole Ursprunger at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @martinapovolo @nicoleursp
Another insightful piece written by the brilliant Martina Povolo and Nicole Ursprunger!
