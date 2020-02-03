‘HiiiPoWeR,’ by Kendrick Lamar

Few artists have had a greater cultural impact on the last decade than Kendrick Lamar. The Compton native first broke into the rap scene in 2012 with the release of his album “Good Kid, M.A.A.D City.” Three years later, he dropped “To Pimp a Butterfly,” regarded by some as his greatest work to date.
However, it was his most recent record — 2017’s “Damn.” — that catapulted him into the mainstream consciousness as Lamar became the first non-Jazz or classical artist to win a Pulitzer Prize.
But to start your week, I want to go back before the cornrows, the Grammys, the nicknames, and the fame.
In 2011, the artist formerly known as K-Dot released Section.80, his first studio album and last as an independent artist, under Top Dawg Entertainment. The lead single off the record was “HiiiPoWeR,” written by Lamar, Ab-Soul, and J. Cole, and featured additional vocals from the late Alori Joh.
“HiiiPoWeR” was a hard-hitting piece that set out to explain the ideals that Black Hippy — a group consisting of Lamar, Ab-Soul, and their TDE labelmates Jay Rock and Schoolboy Q — wanted to create.
A critique of society’s treatment of black people and an accusation of the government’s role in keeping them down, Lamar starts the song by talking without a beat. He says, “Everybody put three fingers in the air / The sky is falling / The wind is calling / Stand for something or die in the morning / Section.80 / HiiiPoWeR.”
According to Lamar, the three i’s in “HiiPoWeR” stand for heart, honor, and respect, which he believes are the three things all people should be guided by and have a right to. The movement is also about staying on a moral path and is a response to a society Black Hippy believed was crushing their generation.
Then the beat comes in. Produced by J. Cole, “HiiiPoWeR” marks the first collaboration between the two rap giants, a union that also created “Forbidden Fruit” and “Black Friday” among others.
“HiiiPoWeR” was one of the first glimpses of Lamar’s lyricism and views on social justice too. He connects his new movement to many prominent civil rights activists, starting his first verse by rapping “Visions of Martin Luther staring at me / Malcolm X put a hex on my future, someone catch me.”
Lamar also aligns with Pan-Africanist Marcus Garvey and Black Panther Party members Huey Newton, Bobby Seale, and Fred Hampton. Later in the song, he references the troubles faced by Kurt Cobain and Lauryn Hill as artists in the generation before him who struggled under societal pressures.
But “HiiiPoWeR” is a call to action as much as it is anything else. Lamar ends each verse by rapping, “So get up off them slave ships / Build your own pyramids / Write your own hieroglyphs.” It’s an encouragement to wake up, see the injustices in the world, and create your own story.
As Cole’s beat fades, Lamar affiliates himself with one more person, shouting “Thug Life” twice to end the song. It’s a shoutout to Tupac Shakur, the rapper who’s societal critiques shook the rap community to its core.
An iconic figure in West Coast rap, he was one of the major musical influences on Lamar. “Thug Life” was Shakur’s motto and the famous tattoo across his stomach, which was an acronym for “The Hate U Give Little Infants Fucks Everyone.” In the “HiiiPoWeR” music video, Lamar even writes a message saying he was ordered to write the song after having a vision of Tupac, who told him not to let Shakur’s legacy die.
“HiiiPoWeR” isn’t Lamar’s best song. It might not even be the best on his introductory album, which also includes classics like “Rigamortus,” “Keisha’s Song (Her Pain),” and “A.D.H.D.” But it helped set the stage for the meteoric rise of a Lamar through the rest of the decade; a rapper unafraid to talk politics, criticize society, and open people’s eyes to his reality.
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.