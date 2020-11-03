Henry Teen Art Collective reflects on turbulent times through self-portrait series

Our teenage years have always been a time of uncertainty and chaos. With the pandemic, national reckoning on civil rights, and a uniquely contentious election year, the uncertainty filling the minds of the nation's youth is stronger than ever.
In the midst of all this confusion, the teens at the Henry Teen Art Collective, a youth-led program at the Henry Art Gallery, decided to create an exhibition of self-portraits to be displayed on the Henry’s website.
The series features paintings in various mediums, including oil on canvas, gouache on paper, pencil, and other multimodal compositions.
The representations in the self-portraits also vary. Some artists portray themselves with realistic depictions, while others take a more symbolic route that reflects their personalities and experiences. Ian Siporin, the public and youth programs coordinator at the Henry, considered this year to be an introspective time for the teens to create self-portraits.
“It's not usually the case that everybody at one time is forced to be in a pseudo-quarantine situation, and also being in the midst of intense social upheaval and a turbulent political moment,” Siporin said. “It was weighing heavy on everybody’s minds, and they decided to take this opportunity to look inwards and think about and showcase who we are.”
The teens came up with the idea to create a portrait series in one of their weekly Zoom meetings. Siporin oversees the meetings to facilitate discussions and work as a consultant for the young artists with the help of a graduate student and artist co-facilitator.
Siporin says the young members have the most authority when it comes to developing ideas, including the self-portrait exhibition.
“The program itself is youth-led, so basically we’re just there to consult with the youth in the program [as to] what is feasible and possible, so really that project was generated by them,” Siporin said.
Like many of us during the pandemic, the members of the collective had to adapt to an online setting. But Siporin has witnessed hope in how the group has handled the change.
“I think, overall, it’s been a lot smoother than I anticipated it being,” Siporin said. “Especially just the youth’s willingness to continue on. There’s a resiliency with wanting to seek connections with one another and still seek collaborative projects.”
The program has not only survived the transition to a remote format, but is thriving. Applications for the 2020-21 cycle closed Oct. 15, and Siporin says that the group received a record number of applicants, with over double as many as any previous year.
Although the pandemic has shut down many programs, it may have paradoxically been the reason for the uptick in engagement in the collective. With high school classes remote, and fewer ways for young people to interact with their peers, programs like the collective may gain popularity. The increase in applications alone speaks to that piqued interest.
“That definitely speaks to a hunger for youth who are looking for opportunities outside of school right now, because there is no physical school,” Siporin said. “So that socializing you get in class, between class, or at lunch is totally gone now.”
The self-portrait exhibition was the group's final project of the 2019-20 year. The 2020-21 class has just begun, and has brought in new members who will add to the artistic community of the collective, as it continues to create a space for youth artists to work together and share their passion for the arts.
The Henry Teen Art Collective: Self Portraits exhibition will remain on the Henry’s website through this fall.
Reach writer Andy Samms at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @andy_samms
