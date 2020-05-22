‘Get rid of that myth’: Study abroad program shows that Tahiti is more than blue water and beaches

When I look at a coconut, I see a brown furry ball, and then I get a little uncomfortable. But for Karina Neri, a public health and education student, the coconut represents much more than that.
In an unforgettable month in late summer on a study abroad program, Neri explored the unseen towns and stories beyond the bright, touristy beaches of Tahiti, an island in French Polynesia. Her experience led her to see a lot of things differently.
Before her trip to the island to small to spot on a map, Neri had only been out of the country to see family in Mexico and attend a high-school-organized trip to France. But for her study abroad, she wanted something out of the ordinary.
“I didn’t want to go somewhere that was like France again,” Neri said. “I wanted to learn about a new culture that I don’t see often here on campus or in Washington.”
She found the Tahiti program for indigenous studies through the Office of Minority Affairs and Diversity, (OMA&D), offered as a program for people of color. She credits Dr. Gabriel Gallardo, an admissions specialist for minority affairs who unfortunately passed very recently, for helping her and many other study abroad and minority students with this process, and making the experience even more meaningful.
“There’s not a lot of POC representation in study abroad,” Neri said. “So for us to find a space where we all felt comfortable in, and sharing our language and stories … it was a great feeling.”
The only images of Tahiti that surfaced for me before this interview were shimmering beaches littered with rich people and ocean huts that you can see right through to the manta ray floor. I felt that this view was a little too narrow-minded to approach this conversation with, so I looked up pictures of the island — but all I found were reflections of what I’d already had in mind.
“Everyone just imagines white sand and blue beaches,” Neri said. “Our lesson was to get rid of that myth — it’s about more than just white sand and blue beaches, it was about culture, indigenous knowledge, language.”
Neri and her 20 fellow participants spent the entirety of the month-long program having class outdoors, engaging with people in the town markets, camping near sacred sites, staying in the homes of locals, and learning phrases and songs in Tahitian.
“We were able to interact with the culture,” Neri said. “We weren’t just reading out of books or learning about it from a professor.”
In one particular instance, Neri recalls an interaction with her host family that stuck with her, deepening her perception of something that is simple and meaningless to most, myself included.
“I was sitting down with one of my family hosts, his name was Mana, and he grabbed a coconut and shared with me the story of it,” Neri said.
The tradition of oral story-telling, Neri explained, is very special in Tahiti. The story of the coconut had been passed down for generations, and Mana hoped his daughter would continue educating her children after him. In this moment, she realized she was being let in on a part of their culture.
“Now everytime I look at a coconut I remember him and the story behind it,” Neri said.
The story was too long for Neri to feel she could share it with me, but I’m glad she didn’t. After hearing how special this moment was to her, I felt it was best to keep it between her and Mana.
Neri is especially grateful for the new perspective this experience has gifted her. If we’re comparing islands and coconuts, you could say that this study abroad allowed Neri to glimpse into the beautiful, meaty core that is the real Tahiti, often hidden underneath the hairy, uncomfortable exterior or touristy visage that we all see.
Following the lessons she’s learned and meaning she’s gained from this trip, Neri advises travelers to skip the hotels and opt for a host-stay, or even an Airbnb on your next vacation to expose yourself to more stories, more perspective, and inevitably, a more meaningful experience.
“I feel like when you go to a touristy place, you already know a little bit about it from the TV or what you learned in school,” Neri said. “Versus these small islands, that no one hears about, and there’s a community out there that wants you to learn from them and about their culture. I think people should really take advantage of these types of programs.”
The study abroad office continues to plan trips for upcoming quarters. Info sessions are being offered regularly and advisors are available virtually. For more on advising, visit their page here.
Reach columnist Billie Featherston at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: billiefeathers1
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.