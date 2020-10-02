Breaking borders and uniting all with Fandango at the Wall

The grand finale to close out my quarantine bummer of a summer was a last-minute road trip to Southern California. Four long-time friends and a weekend's worth of clothes stuffed in the back of a Chevy Impala became the staging for our 20-hour car ride opera, stopping only for bathroom breaks and copious amounts of Dutch Bros coffee.
Wrapping up our two days of sightseeing was a final walk through Balboa Park in San Diego, a spot less than 20 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border, where an annual cultural crossover event, known as the Fandango Fronterizo Festival, is held.
This festival stands as an attempt to unify people on both sides of the border wall through the playing of traditional Mexican folk music known as son jarocho. This is the main inspiration for the documentary “Fandango at the Wall”: a three-part collaborative music project from the minds of Arturo O'Farrill and Kabir Sehgal.
O’Farrill and Sehgal worked with festival organizer Jorge Francisco Castillo on the project’s primary element, a harmonious live-recorded fandango featuring son jarocho musicians, the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, and other artists from across the globe.
The resulting live album beautifully blends the spirit and intimacy expected from folk music with the energy and sound range of a big jazz band.
The two subsequent elements of the project — a book and an HBO documentary — serve to offer audiences an in-depth look at this album's production and live recording at the U.S.-Mexico border wall.
Available to view on HBO Latino and to stream from HBO Max, the documentary “Fandango at the Wall” follows O’Farrill, Sehgal, and Castillo as they journey into the birthplace of son jarocho: Veracruz, Mexico.
The three interview renowned musicians throughout the state, and director Varda Bar-Kar is sure to allot plenty of screen time to these discussions of music, its history, and its tremendous importance to the people of Veracruz.
These interviews are often concluded with heartfelt renditions of son jarocho folk songs, many of which viewers will see performed again with a full ensemble during the live fandango.
Bar-Kar’s ability to capture the humanity within son jarocho during these interviews was the most memorable part of the documentary. The conversations offered a charming, and often emotional, glimpse into the lives of the incredible musicians of Veracruz, showcasing the various aspects of this folk music tradition through direct interaction with the people who cultivate it.
Viewers get to peek into the workshops of son jarocho instrument craftsmen, hear how musicians curate their own unique sound, and see firsthand how this music exists as a direct tie not only to their cultural heritage, but also to their daily lives.
This cultural substance is what makes the music of son jarocho an ideal candidate for the “Fandango at the Wall” project. It carries an innate intimacy and breadth of emotion culminating from decades of tradition and practice, thus providing an exceptional catalyst through which people can be united across any border.
Earlier, I mentioned my time sight-seeing in Southern California, but I failed to mention just how important music was in keeping the 20-hour coastal crawl from becoming an echo chamber of arguments and obscenities.
Instead, by constantly rotating the aux cord, the time spent bonding in the car quickly became the most memorable part of the experience due to our sharing the music, from catchy tunes to heirloom classics.
This reflects the greatest achievement of “Fandango at the Wall”: its ability to capture that often inexplicable power of music to bring us together. It’s not just a fandango played at the border wall, it’s an attempt to break down the metaphysical barriers brought on by a longstanding cultural divide. Through a thorough exploration of the people and the culture that gives that fandango life, it succeeds in doing so with incredible ease.
Reach writer Hunter Bos at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @_HunterBos
