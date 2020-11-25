Upcoming IELP course uses Minecraft as an educational tool

In elementary school, I remember our teachers using games as a method of helping us better understand what we were learning. Coolmath Games would be used to assist with mathematical and logical concepts, while other game-like programs were used to encourage us to learn life skills. The sheer competitiveness that filled the computer lab when we worked on “Type to Learn” was definitely successful in teaching us all to touch-type. But as we grew older, this game-based learning became less common.
However, now there is a great interest in using video games and video game-based technology to support student learning and interaction. Video games have grown increasingly popular over the years, and the technology utilized by the industry has continued to advance.
“We view games as a pastime that has to be fun — it's supposed to be enjoyable,” Sarah King, the administrator and construction lead for the UDub Minecraft virtual campus reconstruction project, said. “I think games can be so much more than that and introduce a lot of different concepts to a player.”
Companies such as Games for Change promote the usage of video games to teach new material and skills in an effort to create a better world. Their current game selection includes “1979 Revolution: Black Friday,” in which players are able to experience the Iranian Revolution; “Foldit,” a game developed by the UW’s Baker Lab, where players learn about protein design; and “Gris,” which allows players to explore mental health concepts through a puzzle-based format.
This year, the UW International and English Language Programs (IELP) will offer a course that follows this trend and uses video games to further student learning. In the winter quarter, a two-week “Minecraft and Storytelling” course will be offered remotely.
“Students can really kind of engage with the concepts that they might be learning in a class with the right game,” Melissa Woldeit, one of the IELP program directors, said. “And it offers them, I would say, a forum for them to test out certain things or maybe try out certain decisions and see how they play out in a relatively low-stakes environment.”
Through this course, students will be encouraged to use Minecraft to build a world where they can create their own stories.
As a sandbox video game, Minecraft offers players the opportunity to build a three-dimensional world. Players can interact with in-game characters or other players to further their creative goals.
“I think that part of me says, with a platform like Minecraft that people know here in the [United States] and other parts of the world, it might be a really cool way for them to learn something new,” Taso Lagos, the course professor, said.
Students will begin working with simple stories in Minecraft to apply storytelling concepts such as protagonists, antagonists, and their relationships and conflicts.
As the course progresses, students are expected to work on more complex stories. The course will culminate in a group project where students will display their understanding of storytelling by creating a short animated video in Minecraft.
“I’m really excited to see how it will continue to evolve,” Woldeit said. “Students can learn about history or actually be put in another person’s perspective and be able to experience the world the way somebody else [does]. It’s a way of really personalizing their own learning or giving it an element of realness, of practicality, that you can’t get from reading a book.”
Reach contributing writer Irika Sinha at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @irikasinha
