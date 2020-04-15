Kanopy: The free streaming service you didn’t know you had

The predicament is familiar to everyone. Day 40-something of quarantine, your classes are melting together, and none of the shows on Netflix can seem to scratch your itch. You just finished your 100th rewatch of “The Office” (skipping the last two seasons of course). What now?
Here is an alternative made available to everyone: Kanopy. A video-streaming service partnered with libraries and universities, Kanopy offers everything from topical documentaries to critically-acclaimed international films.
The best part? It’s completely free for anyone with a UW NetID.
Just go to the Kanopy website and log in with your UW NetID. After that, thousands of films and videos will be available to watch on your laptop, phone, or tablet.
Curated by a team of cinephiles, Kanopy is quite unique in regard to its wide selection of material, with more than 30,000 films available to stream. There are modern films like “The Miseducation of Cameron Post,” world classics like Truffaut’s “The 400 Blows,” and tons more drama, comedy, romance, horror, science fiction, and LGBTQIA+ films.
Kanopy is unique in its large assortment of documentaries. In terms of educational material, there are countless films in subjects from literature and the arts to business, global health, science, communication, and more.
Many of the films are topical and relevant, like the environmental science documentary “Crude: The Real Price of Oil,” or the anthropological documentary “The Future of Work and Death.”
Kanopy aims to encourage discussion and expand worldviews with their library of films. With new content being added to the service weekly, audiences are bound to find something they like, especially when they’re all stuck inside.
A standout modern film on Kanopy would be “Lady Bird.” In Greta Gerwig’s 2017 solo directorial debut, Saoirse Ronan plays a free-spirited high school senior facing the highs and lows of young adulthood.
Conversely, a classic that everyone should see is Akira Kurosawa’s “Seven Samurai.” Released in 1954, “Seven Samurai” follows a group of villagers and the seven masterless samurai they hire to protect their harvest from bandits. “Seven Samurai” is a film that is covered in almost every film class, and for good reason. Themes of time, class, and heroism are woven into this three-hour epic.
Whether you’re in the mood to watch something that will make you laugh, cry, or think, Kanopy is a resource that more of us should take advantage of. It’s a well needed break from mindless content.
