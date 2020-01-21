Three young adult authors discuss being seen in literature at the University Book Store

Abigail Hing Wen, author of “Loveboat, Taipei,” remembers the feeling of being immersed in novels from a young age, while also being distant from them.
“I loved Laura Ingalls [Wilder’s books], I wanted her to be my best friend, but I always knew deep down if I dropped into her world, her mom would not like me,” Wen said. “So I think for this book (her book) if I was able to read it as a kid I would want myself to be seen … these people would see me for who I am.”
However, it seems Wen wasn’t the only one fighting for representation.
On the second floor of the University Book Store on Jan. 16, tucked behind unused shelves and books, three authors engaged in a panel discussion regarding their newly released young adult books.
In many genres of literature, the road to finding representation in the stories we consume has been a slow journey filled with many indistinguishable white and straight characters, stereotypes, cliches, and tired tropes. Yet at this particular Epic Reads Meetup, despite the vast genres that these young adult novels ranged from fantasy to sci-fi to romance, these authors all embodied the transformation the young adult genre has initiated.
Whether it was Wen, who holds a Bachelor of Arts from Harvard and a Juris Doctorate from Colombia, who, based on her own experience at the Overseas Compatriot Youth Formosa Study Tour to Taiwan informally known as “Love Boat,” decided to pause her career as an attorney in venture capitalism and artificial intelligence to write her debut, a coming of age novel titled “Loveboat, Taipei.”
Or Farah Naz Rishi, another author balancing the pen and the sword, who, alongside being a Pakistani-American writer of her debut novel, “I Hope You Get This Message,” has balanced many careers such as being a video game journalist, voice actor, and lawyer.
Lastly, Adam Silvera, born and raised in New York City, is promoting his latest novel, “Infinity Son,” which joins a collection of notable work by Silvera such as “They Both Die at the End” and “More Happy Than Not.”
While these authors each have their own unique story to tell, their writings exemplify their united motivation to do justice to their own young adult selves.
“For the first time, Ever [a character in ‘Loveboat, Taipei’] talks about how her ‘asianness’ is erased, she is suddenly surrounded by kids who are all exactly like her, all Asian American,” Wen said. “There is something that is very freeing about it. Because then all your other attributes can come out and then she starts to understand she has these passions and these loves and personalities, and it’s kind of this amazing experience that I don’t think you can really understand unless you have been that person who is standing out all of the time.”
While it was initially planned to have separate discussion groups with each author, they decided to hold a panel together. The familiarity among the authors created an intimate setting for readers to feel like they were a part of a conversation, not just a meet and greet.
The authors were not the only ones who represented the diversity that literature needs. An audience of all ages defied the restrictions of the young adult genre, exemplifying a diverse group of readers who demanded stories just as diverse.
“I hope we can build a body of work where we aren’t going to find ourselves in our 70s just seeing ourselves in fiction for the first time,” Silvera said.
Fans were also given the chance to ask their burning questions. Some like Victor Yu, a childhood friend of Wen from Cleveland, Ohio, traveled to finally confirm on record if the characters depicted were based on their own community. Others showed up with one authors book in their hands and left with a stack. Some pressed about how many tattoos the authors had or what their next project would be. The audience listened eagerly as the authors revealed upcoming sequels, new projects, and even television deals for current books.
“I’m just kind of loose-lipped today,” Silvera said.
Together the authors and audience gathered to prove that the young adult genre was something that could provide hope. For those who want to feel a little less lost, who want to remember their own coming of age, or who simply want to believe that, no matter how old they are, there is still a place for possibility and dreams.
And hopefully, from these events, we can all learn to be readers and writers by tuning in and listening to the world around us and being bold in embodying our own voices.
