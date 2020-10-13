It’s OK to hate your plants

Plants I’m hating right now:
Calathea
Ferns
Dieffenbachia
Succulents
Bird of Paradise
Sometimes, I am just simply over a plant or specific genus. I get absolutely sick of my plants sometimes, though it’s mainly because of things I can control.
I hate calathea and ferns right now because they want so much water from me and all I want to do is neglect them. They can be so thirsty and needy sometimes. One of my favorite calatheas died over the summer because it didn’t like the water at my dad’s house. What a drama queen.
I have one more dieffenbachia that I've let nearly die, and it’s simply because she needs new soil and I just haven’t cared enough about the issue to help her. (Yes, some of my plants have pronouns — deal with it.) I’m passing her off to a friend shortly, because I just don’t want to look at the disappointment any longer.
Succulents are such slow growers that I never really fall in love with them. Especially in Washington, where we don't have the best conditions for them to thrive, I don’t understand why every big box store is crammed with succulents — they clearly hate it here. I’ve managed to keep most of mine alive, but the truth is they just don’t excite me anymore.
My once big and beautiful bird of paradise got a bad, bad case of the spider mites last spring. I treated it a bunch of times, but it hasn’t looked the same since. Now it’s a lot floppier, and the leaves have some discoloration. It’s still alive and growing, and although I know it’s going to be fine, its continued existence only serves to remind me of my plant parent mistake of not knowing enough about pests.
I have owned plants for a good three years now, with my collection steeply increasing over the summer (it’s prime plant season, can you blame me?). I love my plants, and they do make me really happy, but sometimes I’m just over a plant.
Sometimes I hate certain plants. Sometimes I cannot deal with them. Sometimes they’ll be suffering from spider mites and I’ll just toss them. Even though I love plants, I don’t always have the capacity to care for them, and occasionally I don’t even care about them anymore. You can outgrow certain plants the same way you move beyond hobbies or interests, and I think this should be normalized.
Much of my identity as an adult is based on being the plant girl and owning a lot of plants, so I naturally feel guilty about hating my plants sometimes. I do get embarrassed about giving away a plant that I’ve turned into a rehab plant because I stopped caring about it. While it’s better that it goes to someone who will actually appreciate the plant and its health, I still feel bad.
Something I’m trying to practice is only keeping plants that I really like and that make me happy. I’ve been selling plants in Facebook groups and through the marketplace all summer to downsize my extensive collection to only those that spark joy. I realized that I had begun to buy plants just to say that I had them, or because they were trendy. At one point, I had four Rhaphidophora tetrasperma, but for what reason? To say that I had them? Because a bunch of people wanted them? Great, nobody cares.
Trendy plants are fun, don’t get me wrong. But if you’re only buying one (or four) for the hype, you’re wasting the money. Trust me, the market is going to be flooded with them a few months later, and the price will drop drastically. You can now find 6-inch pots of Rhaphidophora tetrasperma in Lowes for $12; comparatively, I paid $40 for a 6-inch pot in June.
If it’s a plant that you genuinely love and want to own, by all means get it; I just think that now more than ever, it’s important to be mindful of the things you truly care about. If you’re a chronic under-waterer, maybe a calathea isn’t for you; that’s why I got rid of mine. The calathea maintenance caused unnecessary stress and added anxiety to my life every time the plant looked subpar.
Practicing mindfulness in your plant purchases may not seem very important, but believe me, the 30-minute serotonin rush from purchasing a plant isn’t going to be worth the hassle when the lovely greenery meets its demise two months later.
