Cookies vs. loaf: Simplifying gingerbread

Over the long holiday weekend, I decorated a gingerbread house and was filled with memories of baking and decorating gingerbread cookies when I was younger. I also remembered how painstaking the process of making gingerbread cookies is, so I decided to try my hand at a gingerbread loaf instead.
This gingerbread loaf is similar in flavor to gingerbread cookies and requires most of the same ingredients. It tastes like winter and has enough spice to warm you up inside without being overpowering. The loaf would pair well with apple cider or a warm cup of tea. An added bonus is that you don’t have to decorate the loaf with loads of icing and candy.
You could eat this loaf for breakfast or as a dessert — it’s very versatile. If you want to add to this recipe, you could incorporate some crystalized ginger hunks to up the flavor, or some dried fruit like pears or cranberries.
Reach columnist Zoe Schenk at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @schenk_zoe
